With the Fourth of July just around the corner, Stranger Things fans are gearing up for the exciting third season, and Netflix just released a new trailer to kick the anticipation into overdrive.

The year is 1985, and everyone's favorite scrappy teen monster fighters are trying to put the horrors of the last few years behind and enjoy their summer. But the hunger of the Upside Down will never be satisfied.

The evil supernatural forces that have plagued Hawkins, Indiana, have seemingly found a new host (it's suggested that it's town bully Billy Hargrove (Dacre Montgomery) who was dangerous enough before) and it's laying siege to the town.

"You let us in…and now...you are going to have to let us stay," an ominous voice explains in the trailer. "We're going to end you, we're going to end your friends. Then, we're going to end everyone."

This trailer has everything you could hope for to get hyped for the coming season: Sheriff Jim Hopper (David Harbour) punching evil soldiers in the face, creepy high-tech labs with inexplicable and sinister devices, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) telepathically assaulting monsters and bleeding from her nose. You couldn't ask for anything more.

Stranger Things has always evoked the great genre horror films of the '80s and '90s and paid visual homage to the works of Steven Spielberg. However, this trailer gives us a significant look, toward the end, of a particularly tense scene that looks like it's taking its cues from the raptors-in-the-kitchen sequence from Jurassic Park, and it feels like the new episodes can't come soon enough.

Stranger Things season three drops on Netflix on July 4.

