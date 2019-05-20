New 'Stranger Things 3' Scene Hints at Sizzling Summer in Hawkins

Things are definitely going to be heating up in the forthcoming season of Stranger Things!

Netflix decided to kick off the week by dropping a new promo on Monday featuring one specific scene from the upcoming third season which promises loads of nostalgia, wandering eyes and raging hormones this summer in Hawkins.

The clip starts with a row of women all lazily sunbathing at the community pool. However, when a female lifeguard climbs down from her perch, the women snap to attention. Out into the sunshine strolls none other than Billy (Dacre Montgomery), the new resident bully at Hawkins High School in season two and Max's (Sadie Sink) older half-brother, wearing trunks and sunglasses and looking right at home.

All the girls greet him as he makes his way to the lifeguard station. That's when he stops in his tracks and blows his whistle, reprimands a young boy for running and, naturally, threatens to ban him for life if he keeps it up.

When Billy first arrived in the once-quiet Indiana town, he effectively took over the Big-Man-on-Campus role that Steve (Joe Keery) once held at the high school. It looks like he's doing the same with the local pool in season three.

The entire scene is awash in yesteryear. Not only do the actors sport colorful '80s swimsuits, Montgomery's epic entrance is set to The Cars' "Moving in Stereo," a seamless nod to another pool scene in the '80s classic Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

While speaking with ET at CinemaCon 2019, David Harbour, the actor who plays Chief Hopper, hinted that the next season is going to be loaded with romance as many of show's key characters settle into their teens.

"You know, it's a summer season and … I'll tell you this: In some ways, it's like the summer of love in Hawkins in various forms," he said. "...It's also got monsters and all kinds of stuff too but in a lot of different ways I would characterize it as the 'summer of love' season."

one billy can change everything pic.twitter.com/i8Naob1NpR — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) May 20, 2019

In March, the first full trailer for the new season was released, which largely side-stepped romantic stirrings but did showcase the community's brand new Starcourt Mall, a massive 4th of July celebration and a new grotesque creature our heroes will be facing.

ET also spoke with Millie Bobby Brown recently while promoting Godzilla: King of the Monsters, where she teased how much her character, Eleven, has grown and changed in three seasons.

"Eleven's character evolves greatly," Brown stated. "And I can say it's spreading fast. And that's all I can tell you."

Season three of Stranger Things premieres on July 4 on Netflix.

