Happy New Year from Netflix!

The streaming service celebrated 2019 by giving us the first release date of this year's watch list.Stranger Thingsreturns for season three on July 4.

Netflix shared the news in the form of a fictional New Year's newscast from Hawkins, Indiana, which slowly turns -- you guessed it! -- upside down. "One summer can change everything," reads the new season's tagline, which is also seen in the show's brand new poster.

Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Will (Noah Schnapp) appear to notice a looming threat in the poster, while the rest of the group, including Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Max (Sadie Sink), and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) are preoccupied, enjoying some 4th of July fireworks. Check it out below.

Netflix

Stranger Things' new poster comes weeks after Netflix released the season's episode titles, giving us just morsels of information about the new season.

While the Duffer brothers and most of the show's cast remain tight-lipped about what to expect, Sink did recently give ET a few hints about what's in store when the show picks up again. Watch below.

