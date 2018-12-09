Get ready for some malice at the mall...

Netflix dropped a new teaser for Stranger Things 3 on the show's social media Sunday evening, revealing each of the episode titles we can look forward to when we head back to Hawkins, Indiana.

"In the summer of 1985, the adventure continues..." the tweet read, before divulging the titles:

"Suzie, Do You Copy?"

"The Mall Rats"

"The Case of the Missing Lifeguard"

"The Sauna Test"

"The Source"

"The Birthday"

"The Bite"

"The Battle of Starcourt"

While it's hard to glean much from the episode titles alone, taken with the cryptic promo we got in July introducing the town's new Starcourt Mall, the titles indicate that a fair amount of action will take place at the establishment, starting as early as episode 2 ("The Mall Rats") and certainly culminating with whatever epic finale awaits us in "The Battle of Starcourt."

In the summer of 1985, the adventure continues... pic.twitter.com/m3s6hyJL8k — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) December 10, 2018

Savor that while you can! The Duffer Brothers and their talented young cast have been relatively tight-lipped about spilling any more details from season three, meaning, aside from a couple of trailers, we probably won't be learning much else until the series returns in the summer of 2019.

However, at this year's Emmy Awards, Sadie Sink (who plays Max on the show) did share what she could with ET on what to expect from Stranger Things 3.

Watch the video below for more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Millie Bobby Brown Breaks Down in Tears After 'Stranger Things' Season 3 Wraps

'Stranger Things' Star David Harbour Officiates Fan's Wedding -- See the Epic Ceremony Pic

Why 'Stranger Things' Season 3 Won't Premiere Until Summer 2019

Related Gallery