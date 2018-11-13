For Millie Bobby Brown, production on season three of Stranger Things ended on a somber note.

This week, the hit science fiction show wrapped its third season and the 14-year-old actress marked the occasion by sharing a since-expired emotional post in which she wrote, “I will cry all day, fyi,” according to multiple outlets. She followed that up with a photo of herself crying, which she captioned, “Told U…”

These sentimental posts quickly had fans wondering if perhaps this might be the last season for the kids from Hawkins.

However, based on other recent posts from Brown, it’s far more likely she’s broken up over bidding her co-stars farewell.

After her tear-filled post, she shared an image of 16-year-old Sadie Sink and 14-year-old Noah Schnapp giving the camera goofy faces while sitting in a car. “Love of my life,” Brown captioned the photo.

She also posted a pair of photos from the production that also feature Schnapp and Sink, both labeled, “One more time.” In the first, she and Schnapp share a laugh while standing in Starcourt Mall, Hawkins’ new shopping center which will be featured in the upcoming season. In the other, she and Sink are wearing raincoats and enjoying a downpour. “Thats a wrap,” she captioned them.

And last but not least, she posted a black-and-white image of herself giving Sink a hug.



“As we said goodbye, I gave my best friend the biggest hug and told her i loved her so much,” she wrote alongside the image. “My sister forever.”

Considering Stranger Things is one of Netflix’s most successful shows -- and the Duffer Brothers, the show’s creators, have indirectly revealed that they are on board for a fourth season amid rumors to the contrary -- it’s hard to imagine the show will end with season three. But for now, that doesn’t make saying goodbye any easier.



