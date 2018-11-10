Chip and Joanna Gaines are headed back to TV!

The Fixer Upper stars -- who announced in September 2017 that they would be ending their hit HGTV series -- are currently in talks to get their own TV network.

“We’re excited to share that we are currently in the early stages of talking with Discovery about a lifestyle-focused media network for Magnolia," Chip and Joanna said in a statement to ET. "The details surrounding this opportunity remain a work in progress, but together, our hope is to build a different kind of platform for unique, inspiring and family-friendly content.”

Discovery added that they are "thrilled to confirm that we are in exclusive talks with Chip and Joanna Gaines." "The Gaines’ are exceptional people, true authentic storytellers and creative visionaries who will nourish millions of people with quality, family-friendly programming accessible on a 24/7 network and across all screens. Stay tuned…working out the final details...more to come soon!” their statement read.

The pair teased the big news during their appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday. “We signed a non-disclosure and it said quote unquote you can tell your mother but that’s it,” Chip joked, when asked if they'd ever return to TV. “So mom, I just wanted to make a quick announcement, we are coming back to television. You are going to get to see the kids grow up, you are going to see us, well maybe a six-month delay like the rest of the world, but we are excited to be back.”

The last episode of Fixer Upper aired in April 2018, and since then, Chip and Joanna have been 100 percent focused on their family -- they welcomed baby No. 5, Crew, in June -- and their other businesses. In addition to their Magnolia Market at the Silos in Waco, Texas, they also have a lifestyle magazine, The Magnolia Journal, as well as a product line at Target, cookbooks and more.

During an October 2017 interview with ET, Chip and Joanna admitted that they weren't sure their break from TV would last very long.

"We really don't know [if this is the end of us on TV]. I feel hopeful for whatever it is," Joanna shared. "We have a real-life business on the ground in Waco, Texas, and we are opening a restaurant in January and February. There are lot of things, we just got to get on the ground and be a really big part of that as these things are kind of still going."

