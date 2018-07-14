Chip Gaines Says His 'Heart Is Full' With Precious New Photo of Son Crew

Chip Gaines couldn't be happier as a father of five!

The Fixer Upper star took to Instagram on Friday to share a precious new photo of his newborn son, Crew. The baby boy, whom Chip welcomed with wife Joanna in June, couldn't be any cuter as he lays fast asleep in the comfort of his dad's arms in the pic.

"My heart is full," Chip captioned the sweet shot. The HGTV star is also dad to 13-year-old Drake, 11-year-old Ella, 10-year-old Duke and 8-year-old Emmie.

As for how Chip and Joanna are getting their little one to sleep so soundly, Joanna revealed on her Instagram Story earlier this week that all it takes is a little stroll around the garden at their home in Waco, Texas.

Chip and Joanna seem to be settling into life with a newborn flawlessly, with plenty of extra helpers to take care of baby Crew.

While much has certainly changed since they welcomed their last child, Joanna revealed last week that they're keeping some traditions alive with Crew. "Chip started a tradition with Drake where he wore the hospital bracelet until it fell off... looks like the tradition lives on," she shared alongside a sweet Instagram pic.

See more on the family in the video below.

