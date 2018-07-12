Joanna Gaines Shares the Secret to Getting Her Newborn to Sleep

Looks like Chip and Joanna Gaines' adorable newborn son, Crew, is loving life at home in Waco, Texas.

On Wednesday, Joanna shared a sweet video on her Instagram Stories of Crew asleep in her arms as they stroll through the family garden.

"Walking with my boy in the garden," she captioned the peaceful moment.

Ater posting some snaps of their impressive home, Joanna also shared a close-up of baby Crew.

Joanna and Chip welcomed Crew on June 21. The Fixer Upper stars share five children together, including Emmie Kay, 8, Duke, 9, Ella, 11, and Drake, 13.

Last week, Joanna shared that Chip is still wearing the hospital bracelet from when she gave birth to Crew.

"Chip started a tradition with Drake where he wore the hospital bracelet until it fell off... looks like the tradition lives on. #5," she wrote.

For more on Crew's big arrival, watch the video below:

