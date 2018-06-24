Joanna Gaines Shares Sweet Photo of Her Kids Waiting to Meet Baby Brother Crew

Fixer Upper star Joanna Gaines' four children just couldn't wait to meet number five when the big day came.

Gaines, who stared on the recently ended HGTV renovation show with her husband, Chip, posted an adorable photo of their four oldest children, Emmie Kay, 8, Duke, 9, Ella, 11, and Drake, 13, huddled around her hospital room as they awaited the birth of their brand new baby brother, Crew. Crew finally arrived on Saturday.

"One of my favorite pics a friend showed me after Crew was born," Gaines wrote on Instagram next to the sweet photo. "They couldn't wait to meet their new baby brother ❤️."

Gaines had described her pregnancy with Crew as quite different from past pregnancies and actually fun -- in particular, the unlimited napping and eating. Their four other children being older has also helped, as she had four very willing helpers throughout.

Our baby boy, Crew Gaines, is here & we couldn’t be more in love. He made an unexpected (and speedy) entrance into the world two and a half weeks early - which is fitting given he was a sweet surprise from day one. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers. We are so grateful. pic.twitter.com/AlREsEUMF1 — Joanna Gaines (@joannagaines) June 24, 2018

For a look back at the battle over Crew's name, watch the video below.

