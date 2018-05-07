Pregnant Joanna Gaines Cheers on Her 'Hero' Chip at His First Marathon

He did it!

Chip Gaines ran his first marathon on Sunday, and his wife, Joanna Gaines, was by his side to cheer him on the entire way -- from the sidelines. The pregnant Fixer Upper star took to Instagram to document Chip's run from start to finish.

"Couldn't be prouder of you @chipgaines ... YOU DID IT!!" she captioned a shot of Chip running through the finish line with their youngest child, daughter Emmie. "You're my hero," Joanna wrote alongside a video of Chip celebrating his run, which he did with a tool belt.

The Silo District Marathon in Waco, Texas, was actually hosted by the HGTV couple to raise money for the Brave Like Gabe Foundation to fund research into rare cancers and their treatment. Joanna revealed on Instagram on Friday that 6,000 runners from all 50 states and seven countries were signed up to participate.

"Chip, I couldn’t be prouder of you. I am thankful for your big heart and big vision. Go get ’em this weekend, and you better believe I’ll be the first in line at the finish to give you the biggest hug!” she wrote.

Joanna is currently pregnant with her and Chip's fifth child together, a baby boy. During a recent interview with ET, she opened up about how pregnancy has changed for her, nine years after giving birth to her youngest child, daughter Emmie.

“It feels like it’s all brand-new, even the things that are available now to moms,” she said. “Everything is so fun, these things are really going to help me!”

“I am having so much [fun] now that my kids are older,” Joanna added. “Time goes by so fast, so this was one of those things where I’m trying to cherish every moment, but back then I had four kids [aged] four and under. I was right in the thick of it, trying to figure things out, and now I have four older helpers. They are so excited.”

