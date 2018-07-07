Joanna and Chip Gaines' Daughters Take Turns Cradling Their Baby Brother

Joanna and Chip Gaines' daughters love their new baby brother.

The Fixer Upper star, who recently gave birth to her fifth child, son Crew, took to Instagram Story on Saturday to share two sweet videos of her girls, 11-year-old Ella and 8-year-old Emmie Kay, cradling the family's two-week-old bundle of joy while swinging in a hammock.

In the clips, the home makeover couple's daughters are relaxing and enjoying the summer day alongside little Crew, who's fast asleep in a green onesie.

"Taking turns…" the Homebody author wrote on one of the videos. The couple is also parents to two boys; 13-year-old Drake and 9-year-old Duke.

The HGTV stars welcomed Crew on June 23. “And then there were 5..” Chip tweeted following his son's birth. “The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger! 10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great! #blessedBeyondBelief.”

A couple hours after the initial tweet, Joanna shared the first picture of her newborn.

"Our baby boy, Crew Gaines, is here and we couldn’t be more in love. He made an unexpected (and speedy) entrance into the world two and a half weeks early. Which is fitting given he was a sweet surprise from day one," she wrote alongside an Instagram slideshow with photos of her family at the hospital. "Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers. We are so grateful."

Since Crew's arrival, Joanna has been sharing sweet moments of her growing boy. See more in the video below.

