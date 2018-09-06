Doctors' visits aren't so scary with Chip Gaines around!

Joanna Gaines took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a precious new pic of her son, Crew, at the doctor's office. The 3-month-old baby boy sweetly stares into his dad's eyes, as Chip, wearing a white T-shirt and jeans, smiles above him.

"Weigh in day at the doctor... @chipgaines always seems to make things better ❤️," Joanna captioned the adorable snap, which she posted just days after she and Chip took baby Crew to his first football game.

The tiny tot slept on his mom's chest at the game, but that didn't stop his parents from commemorating the experience.

Joanna recently admitted that she wasn't expecting to be a mother of five. The Fixer Upper star wrote in the fall issue of Magnolia Journal that she and Chip "joked about having another child," but never really thought it would happen.

“I truly believed I was done," Joanna said. “And yet, after eight years, here I am with a newborn in my arms.”

"I feel like a first-time mom all over again," she added. "But, as hard and good and exhausting as it is, I'm seeing that I was made ready for this season just as much as I was made ready for the last."

