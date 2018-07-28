Joanna Gaines' 'Heart Almost Burst' Watching Her Family Cuddle -- See the Sweet Pic!

Joanna Gaines loves being a mom of five!

The 40-year-old Fixer Upper star took to Instagram on Friday to share a precious pic of her 1-month-old son, Crew -- who she gave birth to back in June -- with her husband, Chip Gaines, and their 10-year-old son, Duke.

“Walked into this cuddlefest and my heart almost burst 😍,” she wrote alongside the black-and-white snap of the three guys snuggling. Both Chip and big brother Duke are looking at their family’s littlest member with awe, while the swaddled Crew soaks up all the love!

Astute fans may notice that 43-year-old Chip is still sporting his hospital bracelet from when Crew was born in the photo, something that Joanna previously explained has become a tradition in their family.

“Chip started a tradition with Drake where he wore the hospital bracelet until it fell off... looks like the tradition lives on. #5,” Joanna captioned a sweet shot of father and son earlier this month.

ET caught up with Joanna back in April, where she opened up about how excited her other kids -- Drake, 13, Ella, 11, Duke, 10 and Emmie, 8 -- were to welcome their baby brother.

“I am having so much [fun] now that my kids are older,” Joanna told ET’s Darla Murray. “Time goes by so fast, so this was one of those things where I’m trying to cherish every moment, but back then I had four kids [aged] 4 and under. I was right in the thick of it, trying to figure things out, and now I have four older helpers. They are so excited.”

