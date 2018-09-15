When David Harbour makes a promise, he keeps it!

Almost nine months after he told a Stranger Things fan he would officiate her wedding, the 43-year-old actor revealed on Saturday that he "made good" on his deal.

"Hey internet. I know it’s been awhile. I retreated. Needed some space. You probably get it. But I’ve been thinking about ya in the interim. And all your retweets. And so me and some fun folks in Springfield, Illinois, made good on our promise we made all those months ago," Harbour tweeted alongside a photo of the wedding ceremony where he's dressed as hisStranger Things character, Chief of Police Jim Hopper.

Fans obviously went wild for the photo, expressing how much they loved him for sticking to his word.

Hey internet. I know it’s been awhile. I retreated. Needed some space. You probably get it. But I’ve been thinking about ya in the interim. And all your retweets. And so me and some fun folks in Springfield, Illinois made good on our promise we made all those months ago. pic.twitter.com/fZK8zNMQSi — David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) September 16, 2018

In January, a fan named Erika asked how many retweets it would take for Harbour to officiate her wedding.

"125k retweets," Harbour responded at the time. "Provided date works with s3 [Stranger Things] shooting schedule, I will get ordained and perform ceremony. I get to read an esteemed love letter of my choosing, and after the cake is officially cut, I get the very first piece. #allthecakes"

125k retweets. Provided date works with s3 shooting schedule, I will get ordained and perform ceremony. I get to read an esteemed love letter of my choosing, and after the cake is officially cut, I get the very first piece. #allthecakeshttps://t.co/rSku8qD7uT — David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) January 17, 2018

Erika ended up getting the necessary retweets in less than 24 hours, and the actor then told her to "get the ball rolling."

Dammit. Not even 24hours. You’re kidding me. @ErickaElizabth DM me please to get the ball rolling. I’m making it seriously hard next time, internet, this is not over between us... https://t.co/Ht0kDCl5hz — David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) January 18, 2018

Harbour, who is currently nominated in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category at this Monday's Emmy Awards, will reprise his role of Hopper in season three of the hit Netflix fantasy horror series.

