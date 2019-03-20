It's the summer of '85 in Hawkins, Indiana!

On Wednesday, Netflix dropped the first trailer for the highly-anticipated third installment of the hit series, Stranger Things. The nearly three-minute-long clip gives a good idea of what fans can expect when the season drops on July 4.

Set to The Who's 1971 hit "Teenage Wasteland," the trailer opens with Hawkins gang back together as they team up to prank Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) upon his return home from camp.

While little of the plot is known, the trailer shows flashes of the many goings-on in the town: Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) hanging in the office of the Hawkins newspaper; the group gathering at the pool; Jim Hopper (David Harbour) smoking a cigarette at dinner while Joyce (Winona Ryder) looks sad dining at home; Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Max (Sadie Sink) having some girl time at the mall; Will (Noah Schnapp) crying over an old picture of the group; Dustin and Steve (Joe Keery) hang out at an ice cream shop.

"We're not kids anymore," Mike (Finn Wolfhard) can be heard saying. "I mean, what did you think? We're just gonna sit in my basement all day, play games for the rest of our lives?"

Hopper gets some words in too, telling Joyce, "It is important to me that you feel safe. I want you to feel like this can still be your home," as images of him bloodied at a carnival and a man wielding a gun flash before the viewers' eyes.

Eleven's girl time with Max isn't her only plotline this season. One flash appears to show her standing in the middle of a supernatural storm, while another shows her drowning.

"One summer can change everything," the trailer promises, as new monsters, kids in crawl spaces, the entire group scared and on the run, fleeing rats and menacing growls take over the clip.

The at times scary trailer ends on a humorous note, with Steve's new colleague, Robin (Maya Hawke), asking him, "How many children are you friends with?"

Netflix also dropped the first images from season three, showing the group looking straight out of the '80s at various points throughout the season.

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

At the Emmy Awards last September, Sadie Sink told ET's Lauren Zima that season three is her "favorite season so far."

"Each year it just kind of gets darker and scarier, and season is definitely the scariest and darkest yet," Sink said.

Watch the video below for more on the third season of Stranger Things.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Stranger Things' Season 3 Gets Release Date -- and Haunting New Poster!

'Stranger Things' Season 3 Officially Returning in 2019 -- Here Are the Episode Titles!

Millie Bobby Brown Breaks Down in Tears After 'Stranger Things' Season 3 Wraps

Related Gallery