The boys of Stranger Things aren't afraid to share their opinions on when the hit show should come to an end.

Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo and Noah Schnapp walked the red carpet at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Saturday where they chatted with ET's Lauren Zima about the upcoming third season and roughly when their out-of-this-world show will come to an end.

"The Duffers have done so much for the characters in such an amazing way," 16-year-old Wolfhard, who plays Mike, gushed of the show's creators, later adding, "We're biased, but we truly believe it's a fantastic season."

When told that the cast of Game of Thrones didn't offer such a glowing appraisal of the show's last season, Schnapp, who plays Will, stated: "They have a lot to go up against."

"And also, this may not be our last season," Wolfhard chimed in. "We don't know."

When asked when they think the show should end, Schapp answered, "Probably like, five [seasons]."

Matarazzo, who plays Lucas, then explained that the show should continue as long as a natural story exists between the characters they play.

"I think we should stop whenever the story feels like it needs to be completed," he offered. "I don't think any story should be pushed. If there's no more story, there's no more story."

Wolfhard agreed, adding: "I think we only need one more to like, tie it all up. Either one or two more. At least one more to tie it all up."

However, the boys also readily admit that whenever they've discussed the show ending with Matt and Ross Duffer, the brothers refuse to even hint at the show's future.

"Sometimes we're like,' It would be cool to have five seasons, and they're like, 'We're not telling you anything,'" Woflhard shared.

As the promo for the upcoming season showcases, the forthcoming season will find everyone's favorite TV teens setting off on another adventure involving a new hair-raising monster as summer of 1985 arrives in the show's fictional Indiana town.

So, how will the new season compare to the last two? According to Schapp, it's a mixture of "the playfulness of season 1 and the darkness of season 2."

While speaking with ET at CinemaCon 2019 in April, David Harbour, aka Sheriff Hopper, teased that love is in the air this season as well.

"You know, it's a summer season and … I'll tell you this: In some ways, it's like the summer of love in Hawkins in various forms," he said. "...It's also got monsters and all kinds of stuff too, but in a lot of different ways I would characterize it as the 'summer of love' season."

Season 3 of Stranger Things drops on Netflix on the 4th of July.

