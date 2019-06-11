Season two of Big Little Lies premiered on Sunday and apart from the drama (and secret, shh!) we can't stop thinking about the fashion moments from our favorite leading ladies.

The A-list cast is back and their characters continue to serve distinctive style, which further establishes their personalities in the show, thanks to the series' costume designer Alix Friedberg -- from Celeste's polished look to Bonnie's boho chic vibes.

“We’ve already nailed down each woman’s silhouette and color palette,” Friedberg told Vogue Australia, “but this season, a lot has changed. Some characters aren’t coping well with what happened and others are rising above it. We tried to reflect their emotional journeys through their costumes.”

To channel the Monterey Five IRL, peek the best fashion moments from the season premiere and shop similar key items.

Celeste Wright

Now a grieving (and conflicted) widow, Celeste, played by Nicole Kidman, is noticeably dressed down compared to season one, but her elevated, put-together style still shines through. An elegant neutral-colored wrap coat seems to be her wardrobe staple to wear with everything from jeans and a knit top to a dress.

Madeline Mackenzie

Reese Witherspoon's alter ego's clothing completely coordinates with her strong, opinionated personality in the show -- there is no shortage of color and prints. Feminine silhouettes are Madeline's jam, much like Reese's own style. A pink blouse tucked into a floral print pencil skirt is the epitome of a Madeline ensemble.

Renata Klein

The tech executive and protective mom's fierce, take-no-prisoners attitude is delivered in the memorable magazine photo shoot scene where Renata, played by Laura Dern, power poses in a sexy, glamorous metallic red lamé Roland Mouret gown, singing to Diana Ross' "It's My House" no less.

Jane Chapman

Shailene Woodley's character has always dressed casual, indicative of her low-key aesthetic and living in a California coastal town. Jane freely dances on the beach towards the end of the episode in a green hoodie, Patagonia vest and leggings.

Bonnie Carlson

Like Zoe Kravitz, who plays her, Bonnie is the free-spirited girl you desperately want to be friends with. However, Bonnie is clearly in a dark place right now following the death of Celeste's husband, so the first episode of season two was more about a comfy sweater and straight-leg jeans vibe, which only Bonnie can effortlessly make it so cool and stylish. We hope to see more vibrant boho frocks and jewelry she rocked last season later on.

