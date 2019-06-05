21 On-Trend Fashion Pieces Under $100 to Buy Now -- Dresses, Tops, Shoes & More!
In the mood to shop but don't want to spend a fortune?
A struggle we all know too well, we're on the hunt for fresh additions for our summer wardrobe that are actually affordable, but don't sacrifice an ounce of style.
Whether you're looking for breezy, al fresco-dining-appropriate dresses or a new bag to tote around this season, shop our edit of on-trend clothes, shoes and accessories you need for summer, ahead.
Foster Grant Square Sunglasses, $10 at Walmart
Believe it or not, oversized square shades are kicking micro frames to the curb.
Spots Midi Skirt, $60 $24 at Nasty Gal
Do you own this ubiquitous skirt yet?
Who What Wear Gingham Top, $25 at Target
A cute top to wear with jeans, anytime.
Cara Clear Hair Clips, $26 at Nordstrom
A solution to a bad hair day.
Linen-Blend Mini Dress, $28 at Forever 21
Brunch, anyone?
Perfect Vintage Tee, $28 at Reformation
Pistachio green is the new black.
Jute Handbag, $33 at H&M
A necessary bag for warm weather.
Peter Grimm Sun Hat, $35 at Macy's
So is a sun hat.
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Denim Jacket, $39 at Walmart
Throw it over any outfit when you need a bit of coverage (and it doesn't clash with blue denim!).
Kendall & Kylie Halter Dress, $40 at PacSun
Pair with sneakers on your day off.
Caye Pearl Bracelet, $42 at Baublebar
Next to shell jewelry, freshwater pearl designs are a must-have right now.
Croc-Effect Mules, $49 at Charles & Keith
It's all about strappy shoes this season and these are appropriate for work.
Belle One Piece, $54 at Showpo
A vacation suit if we ever saw one.
ASOS Paisley Bikini Top, $32; Paisley Bikini Bottom, $23
A bikini too pretty to only wear poolside.
Free People Mixed Print Maxi Dress,
$90 $60 at TJ Maxx
Perfect for a summer wedding.
AFRM Off The Shoulder Top, $68 at Nordstrom
Big sleeves for a big night out.
Trouvé Beaded Tote Bag, $69 at Nordstrom
An adorable beaded bag lends vintage flair.
Strappy Sandal, $78 at Everlane
Comfy and stylish flats -- yes, it's a thing.
Rainbow-Stitched Denim Shorts, $78 at Madewell
Classic denim shorts with a touch of Pride!
Brinker & Eliza Huggie Earrings, $78 at Shopbop
Everyday huggies to wear alone or stack next to other ear baubles.
Pink Acid Wash Romper, $85 at Topshop
A romper version of a boiler suit.
