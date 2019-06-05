In the mood to shop but don't want to spend a fortune?

A struggle we all know too well, we're on the hunt for fresh additions for our summer wardrobe that are actually affordable, but don't sacrifice an ounce of style.

Whether you're looking for breezy, al fresco-dining-appropriate dresses or a new bag to tote around this season, shop our edit of on-trend clothes, shoes and accessories you need for summer, ahead.

Believe it or not, oversized square shades are kicking micro frames to the curb.

Walmart

Do you own this ubiquitous skirt yet?

Nasty Gal

A cute top to wear with jeans, anytime.

Target

A solution to a bad hair day.

Nordstrom

Brunch, anyone?

Forever 21

Pistachio green is the new black.

Reformation

A necessary bag for warm weather.

So is a sun hat.

Throw it over any outfit when you need a bit of coverage (and it doesn't clash with blue denim!).

Walmart

Pair with sneakers on your day off.

PacSun

Next to shell jewelry, freshwater pearl designs are a must-have right now.

Baublebar

It's all about strappy shoes this season and these are appropriate for work.

Charles & Keith

A vacation suit if we ever saw one.

Showpo

A bikini too pretty to only wear poolside.

ASOS

Perfect for a summer wedding.

TJ Maxx

Big sleeves for a big night out.

Nordstrom

An adorable beaded bag lends vintage flair.

Nordstrom

Comfy and stylish flats -- yes, it's a thing.

Everlane

Classic denim shorts with a touch of Pride!

Madewell

Everyday huggies to wear alone or stack next to other ear baubles.

Shopbop

A romper version of a boiler suit.

Topshop

