21 On-Trend Fashion Pieces Under $100 to Buy Now -- Dresses, Tops, Shoes & More!

By Amy Lee‍
Forever 21 red dress 1280
Forever 21

In the mood to shop but don't want to spend a fortune? 

A struggle we all know too well, we're on the hunt for fresh additions for our summer wardrobe that are actually affordable, but don't sacrifice an ounce of style. 

Whether you're looking for breezy, al fresco-dining-appropriate dresses or a new bag to tote around this season, shop our edit of on-trend clothes, shoes and accessories you need for summer, ahead. 

Foster Grant Square Sunglasses, $10 at Walmart

Believe it or not, oversized square shades are kicking micro frames to the curb. 

Foster Grant square sunglasses
Walmart

Spots Midi Skirt, $60 $24 at Nasty Gal

Do you own this ubiquitous skirt yet? 

Nasty Gal leopard print skirt
Nasty Gal

Who What Wear Gingham Top, $25 at Target

A cute top to wear with jeans, anytime. 

Who What Wear gingham top
Target

Cara Clear Hair Clips, $26 at Nordstrom

A solution to a bad hair day. 

Cara clear pink hair clips
Nordstrom

Linen-Blend Mini Dress, $28 at Forever 21

Brunch, anyone? 

Forever 21 red linen bow dress
Forever 21

Perfect Vintage Tee, $28 at Reformation

Pistachio green is the new black. 

Reformation green vintage tee
Reformation

Jute Handbag, $33 at H&M

A necessary bag for warm weather. 

H&M woven bag
H&M

Peter Grimm Sun Hat, $35 at Macy's

So is a sun hat. 

Peter Grimm sun hat
Macy's

Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Denim Jacket, $39 at Walmart

Throw it over any outfit when you need a bit of coverage (and it doesn't clash with blue denim!). 

Sofia Vergara white denim jacket
Walmart

Kendall & Kylie Halter Dress, $40 at PacSun

Pair with sneakers on your day off. 

Kendall & Kylie halter dress
PacSun

Caye Pearl Bracelet, $42 at Baublebar

Next to shell jewelry, freshwater pearl designs are a must-have right now. 

Baublebar pearl bracelet
Baublebar

Croc-Effect Mules, $49 at Charles & Keith 

It's all about strappy shoes this season and these are appropriate for work. 

Charles & Keith croc-effect mules
Charles & Keith

Belle One Piece, $54 at Showpo

A vacation suit if we ever saw one. 

Showpo polka dot one-piece
Showpo

ASOS Paisley Bikini Top, $32; Paisley Bikini Bottom, $23

A bikini too pretty to only wear poolside. 

ASOS paisley print bikini
ASOS

Free People Mixed Print Maxi Dress, $90 $60 at TJ Maxx

Perfect for a summer wedding

Free People mix print maxi dress
TJ Maxx

AFRM Off The Shoulder Top, $68 at Nordstrom

Big sleeves for a big night out. 

AFRM floral off the shoulder top
Nordstrom

Trouvé Beaded Tote Bag, $69 at Nordstrom

An adorable beaded bag lends vintage flair.

Trouve beaded flower bag
Nordstrom

Strappy Sandal, $78 at Everlane 

Comfy and stylish flats -- yes, it's a thing. 

Everlane strappy sandal
Everlane

Rainbow-Stitched Denim Shorts, $78 at Madewell 

Classic denim shorts with a touch of Pride!

Madewell rainbow stitched denim shorts
Madewell

Brinker & Eliza Huggie Earrings, $78 at Shopbop

Everyday huggies to wear alone or stack next to other ear baubles. 

Brinker & Eliza heart huggie earrings
Shopbop

Pink Acid Wash Romper, $85 at Topshop

A romper version of a boiler suit. 

Topshop pink acid wash romper
Topshop

