Father’s Day 2019: Cool Gifts He Will Actually Use
Stumped on what to get for Father's Day?
Show your gratitude to your dad or any father figure in your life with thoughtful gifts he'll actually put to good use.
Does Dad love gadgets? An easy-to-wear activity tracker or a portable Bluetooth speaker he can take to the beach are winners in our book. Is he all about ambiance? A luxury candle he wouldn't necessarily buy for himself will become a staple in his man cave.
Ahead, shop our picks of cool gifts any dad will love!
Socks Set
Gifting a new dad? Give this adorable dad-and-kid matching socks set from Pair of Thieves! $16 at Amazon.
Comfy Sneakers
A neutral twill pair from TOMS to wear every day. $65 at TOMS.
Luxe Candle
Any space is elevated with a Byredo candle. He'll love the elegant, woodsy scent. $85 at Barneys New York.
Bluetooth Speaker
This small, waterproof, Bluetooth speaker from Ultimate Ears is a summer essential. $93 at Amazon.
Linen Shirt
He can wear this breezy linen shirt from day to night. $48 at Everlane.
Duffle Bag
The Herschel Novel Duffle is an essential for weekend getaways.
$85 $70 at Amazon.
Fitness Tracker
A slim, waterproof watch for heart rate, sleep and activity tracking that also receives call and message notifications and connects to GPS. $30 at Amazon.
Versatile Shades
Sleek sunnies that go with everything. $75 at Carolina Lemke.
Bookmark
Leave it to Tom Dixon to design the chicest bookmark. $20 at East Dane.
Skincare Set
Get dad on a proper skincare regimen with a set of Kiehl's essentials: face wash, body scrub, moisturizer and shave cream. $39 at Sephora.
Cocktail Aging Kit
Allow Dad to enjoy his favorite cocktail or liquor in its prime state with this easy-to-use aging kit for a woodsy, rich taste. $55 at Bespoke Post.
Iconic Cologne
Gift this light, signature scent from luxurious Italian fragrance brand Acqua di Parma he'll treasure. $161 at Bloomingdale's.
Electronic Toothbrush
If Dad needs an upgrade from his manual toothbrush, give him this stylish and effective electronic option, featuring whitening charcoal bristles. $70 at Burst.
