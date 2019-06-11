It's the height of wedding season (Katherine Schwarzenegger and Christ Pratt just got hitched, and J.Law and Sophie Turner are planning their own nuptials) and brides are planning what they will wear for the big day.

If you're walking down the aisle this summer, most likely you've already chosen the dress of your dreams. The next step? Planning out your accessories. We believe they are just as important as the gown. The right pair of shoes, jewelry (in addition to your engagement ring), hair accessory and veil completes the ensemble to perfection, making your wedding day look even more special.

To help you decide, we've tapped four fashion experts to sound off on today's biggest bridal accessory trends and their picks, along with our favorites to shop right now.

Pearl Hair Accessories

"Right now, pearls are having a huge moment, and we're seeing them worn in modern, unconventional ways. Our Primavera Bobby Pins and the matching Primavera Coronet, give the impression of baby's breath in the hair, with a sophisticated and special feel. The effect of the spraying pearls is magical. Our Perla Bobby Pin Set is another elegant way to incorporate pearls. It's been worn by Mandy Moore, Madeline Brewer, Nathalia Dyer, Lily James, and more."

--Jennifer Behr, accessory designer

Jennifer Behr

GET THE LOOK:

Nordstrom

Saks Fifth Avenue

Amazon

Statement Shoes

"I’m loving statement bridal shoes! Embellished crystal heels and embroidery fabrics are a trend that I tapped into this season with new styles I added to my Bridal collection. I love intricate detailing on unexpected places of a shoe that really catch the camera flash to take strong, impactful images. By wearing a pop of color in your shoes or bag, you can style that accessory in different ways after the big day."

--Sophia Webster, shoe designer

Sophia Webster

GET THE LOOK:

Nordstrom

Glamorous Earrings

“The best bridal pieces combine high-impact glamour and timeless style to enhance what is a truly unique and special occasion. Our Lola Drop Earrings, designed by our brand ambassador and creative collaborator Penélope Cruz, are crafted in 18k white gold, Swarovski Created Diamonds and responsibly sourced Topaz. The biggest trend we are seeing now is customers who want to purchase jewelry pieces which are crafted with real consideration and care for people and the planet. It is a pleasure to work with Penélope to help shape the future of our industry through Conscious Luxury -- a new way of doing business that puts compassion and sustainability at its heart."

--Nadja Swarovski, chairman and creative director of Atelier Swarovski

Atelier Swarovski

GET THE LOOK:

Kendra Scott

Bagatiba

Soko

Embellished Veil

"We're starting to see brides not only embrace veils again, but really lean into embellished veils that are really fun with elements of the unexpected. Lace trimmed veils are classics for good reason, but we're seeing brides seek lace that is a bit more modern. Our Meadow Lace Veil has soft shades of champagne and blush floral applique made with 3D deconstructed chiffon -- you get the look of lace without the vibes of your grandmother's tablecloth. It's a super fresh take on floral lace trim. And then for brides who are embracing the unexpected, we’re loving the trend of pearls making a comeback and made our Pearl Beaded Veil, covered in cascading pearls."

--Denise Jin and Molly Kang, founders of Floravere

Flora Vere

GET THE LOOK:

Twigs & Honey

BHLDN

David's Bridal

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

Sign up for ET's newsletter! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

8 Stylish Sunglasses Celebrities Are Wearing Right Now -- Shop!

12 of Meghan Markle's Favorite Makeup, Skincare and Hair Products

21 On-Trend Fashion Pieces Under $100 to Buy Now -- Dresses, Tops, Shoes & More!