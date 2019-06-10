Inside Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's 'Dreamy' Wedding

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger had their dream wedding!

A source tells ET that the newlyweds, who tied the knot over the weekend, had a "dreamy" and "picturesque" California ceremony.

"It was absolutely picturesque and you could just feel that everyone was just excited to be there," the source says. "It was Katherine’s idea to have it in Montecito. She knew the location and showed Chris and he fell in love with it too. Katherine thought it was a good idea to have it in Montecito because it’s so centrally located. A place where everyone in the family could easily attend."

"Katherine smiled so sweetly through the vows and at the reception she laughed nonstop," the source continues, adding that the reception featured a "menu [that] was very light and flavorful with lots of locally grown ingredients."

"They know this all happened so fast but it just feels right. At the party she told an old friend that Chris is her soulmate," the source says.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger's wedding was a family affair, with both sides of their kin happy for the couple.

"Their families both clearly support their marriage. And as tough as Arnold Schwarzenegger seems, he was actually tearing up during the ceremony," the source says. "Rob Lowe and Katherine’s brother, Patrick, were chatting about how happy they were for the newlyweds."

The pair tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California. Following the nuptials, a source told ET that they "wanted to keep it simple, but have the most important people in their lives there."

After celebrating with their friends and family, the couple took to Instagram to share a shot from their big day, where they're both clad in stunning Armani looks.

"Yesterday was the best day of our lives!" Pratt wrote. "We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love."

"It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear and for me, the perfect suit," Pratt continued. "This morning we feel nothing but blessed."

