Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are on cloud nine after their romantic wedding ceremony.

The 39-year-old actor took to Instagram on Sunday to share the first photo from the intimate affair, just one day after they tied the knot at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California.

"Yesterday was the best day of our lives!" he captioned a sweet photo of him and Schwarzenegger, 29, after saying "I do." "We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love."

"It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear and for me, the perfect suit," Pratt added. "This morning we feel nothing but blessed."

Schwarzenegger shared the same image to her Instagram with a nearly identical caption. A source told ET on Saturday that the couple's wedding was exactly as they imagined it.

"The couple wanted to keep it simple, but have the most important people in their lives there," the source said.

Pratt's marriage to Schwarzenegger is his second; he split from ex-wife Anna Faris in August 2017 after eight years of marriage. The former couple shares a 6-year-old son, Jack.

The actor was first romantically linked to Schwarzenegger last June. They made their relationship Instagram official last December, and in January, he announced they were engaged.

Pratt's son, Jack, was in attendance at Saturday's wedding, as were Schwarzenegger's parents, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, and her siblings, Patrick, Christina and Christopher, People reports. According to the outlet, the groom's Parks and Rec co-star, Rob Lowe, also got an invite, and brought along sons Johnny and Matthew.

Schwarzenegger and Pratt exchanged vows for 20 minutes, a source told E! News, adding that a string quartet played John Legend's "All of Me" during the ceremony, followed by "What a Wonderful World" -- before the newlyweds went off to a private cottage to take photos together.

See more on the couple in the video below.

