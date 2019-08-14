Kourtney Kardashian is all for body positivity!

The 40-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently took to her lifestyle website Poosh's Instagram page to share a shot of herself rocking a black swimsuit.

In the pic, Kourtney looks incredible as she sports the cutout suit, black sunglasses and a straw hat on a boat.

While it's the perfect pic at first glance, fans actually gravitated to the photo for a reason other than the stunning location or Kourtney's sexy swimsuit. They noticed that, upon closer inspection of the snap, Kourtney has visible stretch marks on her thigh.

"Thank you so much for not editing out your stretch marks!!" one user commented on the photo.

"I love my little stripes," Kourtney replied, adding a smiley face emoji.

Other users called Kourtney a "proud, hot mama" and praised Kourtney for showing off "what a real body looks like." One user even dubbed the pic "the realest thing I've ever seen from you guys," seemingly referencing her famous family.

The candid post on Poosh's Instagram page came shortly after Kourtney recalled questioning what her "thing" was prior to founding the lifestyle site.

"We used to do all of our projects together, so when we started splitting up and doing our own, I think I felt like, 'Well what's my thing?'" she told Glamour, referencing her sisters. "Everybody would put this pressure on me, even though I really just wanted to focus on being a mom. I didn't want to take on something else. But once I really took the time to do it, once I figured out when the time was right for me -- and that it really fit into my life without overwhelming me -- then it became fulfilling."

"... I just wanted to have a space where I could open up a conversation -- where instead of being judgmental or being like 'this is the way and that's it,' the site offers things to learn about," she added. "...I've learned so much from starting Poosh, even on topics that I may have wanted to know about but didn't have the time to research. We're finding out so much and are able to share that."

Watch the video below for more on the Kardashian family.

