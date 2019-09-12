Kourtney Kardashian's New Skincare Product Is Vegan and Glow-Inducing

Want Kourtney Kardashian's glow?

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's lifestyle website, Poosh, has teamed up with Hora Skin Care on two skin products you may want to add to your medicine cabinet.

Following the release of a hair wrap, Kardashian co-created her second beauty launch for Poosh -- a serum and a rose gold-colored derma roller.

The Hyaluronic Halo + CBD Serum claims to hydrate the skin and boost elasticity while soothing the skin and minimizing the visibility of redness and wrinkles. The best part? It's cruelty-free, fragrance-free, vegan, oil-free and paraben-free.

The face roller is made from fine medical titanium, containing 540 super fine 0.3mm-size needles. Rolling it on the face, paired with the serum, is supposed to help diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, as well as balancing out skin tone.

Roxy Rodriguez / Courtesy of Poosh

Roxy Rodriguez / Courtesy of Poosh

“I’ve become an even bigger fan of hyaluronic acid for my skin over the past year. It has completely transformed my texture and tone, and I have fallen more in love with it as the Poosh team and I have been testing and tweaking the Hyaluronic Halo + CBD Serum formula. Using the Derma Roller only enhances the effects of the serum, so the combination is magical," Kardashian said in the press release.

Learn more about the efficacy of CBD in beauty products, and shop Kardashian's latest beauty collaboration:

Poosh

Poosh

RELATED CONTENT:

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Lingerie Line Is Now Available on Amazon -- Shop!

NYFW Spring 2020 Street Style: The Biggest Trends We Want to Wear -- Shop!

NYFW: Shop Exact Outfits Gigi Hadid, Zendaya & More Stars Wore