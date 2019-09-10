NYFW Spring 2020 Street Style: The Biggest Trends We Want to Wear -- Shop!
Celebs, influencers and editors made the streets of New York City their own runway as they showed off their daily ensembles during New York Fashion Week.
The style set was spotted en route to shows in fashionable getups that provided us all with outfit inspiration and got us taking notes for fall.
Voluminous sleeves is a trend that's still going strong with actresses like Vanessa Hudgens and Logan Browning rocking statement tops. Bright colors are not only limited for spring and summer. Pink was a shade seen across the board all week.
Discover more of the biggest street style trends from New York Fashion Week, and shop ET Style's picks to wear this season.
Statement Sleeves
From balloon and bell sleeves to puffy shoulders, voluminous statement tops and dresses immediately add fashion-forward flair to any look.
GET THE LOOK:
Save: H&M Patterned Chiffon Dress, $60
Splurge: LPA Francis Top, $168 at Revolve
Leather
Sleek leather looks are a huge trend for fall, especially when worn head to toe.
GET THE LOOK:
Save: Missguided Leather Look Shirt Dress, $48 at ASOS
Splurge: We Wore What Moto Vegan Leather Overalls, $295 at Revolve
Pink
Pink is the new black! Fashion girls rocked the bright color in all shades, ranging from ballet pink to fuchsia.
GET THE LOOK:
Save: Charlie Holiday Nina Midi Dress, $79 at Shopbop
Splurge: Wilfred Nessa Sweater, $148 at Aritzia
Oversized Blazer
Boxy, roomy blazers were the choice toppers, styled with everything from trousers to dresses.
GET THE LOOK:
Save: Bershka Loose Blazer, $56
Splurge: Pixie Market Cream Hourglass Blazer, $229
Pouch Clutch
The Bottega Veneta pouch clutch was undoubtedly the It bag at this season's fashion week. It'll set you back $2,400, but if you're seeking a budget buy, we've found a fantastic affordable version.
GET THE LOOK:
Save: Zara Gathered Leather Crossbody Bag, $70
Splurge: Bottega Veneta The Pouch Bag, $2,400
