No one messes with Scott Disick’s kids.

The 36-year-old business man loses his cool in a promo for next week’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians. What starts as a seemingly normal family dinner turns into a full-out shouting match between Scott and Kris Jenner’s longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

First Corey declares, “If P scratch me, I’m whipping her a**,” referencing Disick and Kourtney Kardashian’s 7-year-old daughter, Penelope.

“My daughter?” Scott replies, visibly angry.

“Give her a spanking for sure,” Corey replies.

“My little daughter?!” Scott shouts.

“Whipping’ is that discipline!” Corey declares.

As Kourtney, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner sit quietly, Scott yells, “Don’t ever talk about a child like that!”

Corey becomes seemingly more enraged, shouting, “Motherf**ker, what you talking about?”

Scott throws up his hands and shouts, “Get the f**k outta here!”

Next Sunday, a family dinner takes a turn for the worst. This new #KUWTK can’t be missed. pic.twitter.com/gUtnl8iM2K — Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) September 16, 2019

It’s unclear whether there was actually an incident with Penelope that led to the argument or if Corey was just trying to make a point.

In an aside interview, Kourtney says, “I am shocked about last night,” referencing the fight. Kim also tweeted the clip, writing, “Next week is the most intense.”

This heated exchange is not common for Corey, who has appeared on the show and by Kris’ side for years. He is often more in the background, seemingly getting along well with the famous family, though this past May, Kris' daughters did attack him for not introducing them to his family.

"Corey does tend to be more secretive, so me and all of the kids, we've been more on guard with Corey," Khloe said at the time.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Scott and Corey aren’t the only ones fighting this season, watch the clip below to see what’s going down between Kim and Kourtney:

