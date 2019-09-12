Kim Kardashian has experienced more than her share of health issues over the last few years, but her recently revealed positive test for Lupus antibodies -- as documented in the season premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians -- seems like it could be one of the most difficult.

The reality star and beauty mogul sat down with ET at L’Avenue at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York on Thursday -- alongside celebrated model Winnie Harlow, who Kardashian has teamed up with on a new makeup line, KKW x Winnie -- and the 38-year-old mother of four opened up about her health battles, and how she did her best to not concern her children with her medical issues.

"I definitely keep that away from the kids," Kardashian shared. "I think they're just too young to really even realize."

According to the star, the hardest part of dealing with her recent spate of health resulted from how badly her hands were hurting, because it meant she "couldn't even pick up the kids for a while."

"Until I figured out what was really going on, I just needed to take a break from lifting the baby, and that was really hard for me," she shared. "My baby Chicago was, like, a big baby. She's not light. But I was really worried because I had my baby coming, my baby boy [Psalm], and I thought it would be hard for me. But luckily I got it all under wraps."

Kardashian admitted that being diagnosed positive for Lupus antibodies did have a serious impact on her mentality, but she refused to let it keep her down.

"When you do have a diagnosis -- or you get tested for something and you get a result that you weren't expecting -- you definitely get in your head and for a second you kinda get this little depression of, like, 'OK, what are all of the possibilities that can happen? What's my life gonna look like? I really wanna be active for my kids.' And so it triggers something," Kardashian shared.

"I really had to get myself together because I do have kids and I do have a family that I just have to be positive and get it together for," she continued. "No matter what's going on in your life, you can take that time to grieve for a second… and then figure out how to be positive about it because it's not going to change. There's no point in being depressed and staying in that headspace, but I felt it for a minute."

Kardashian added that things are improving, and she's got everything under control for the time being.

"Everything's okay. I'm on a medication now, so everything seems to be fine for right now," she shared. "I'm just rolling with it day by day."

According to Kardashian, one person that really helped her through the darkness in recent months is Harlow, who she found herself reaching out to for advice and commiseration.

"She gave me amazing advice, and told me a lot of stories that made me feel really confident and [helped me] get through that," Kardashian said. "Before we even started on the collab."

For Kardashian, Harlow was the perfect person to work with when it came to a new beauty line, because she represents some of the qualities Kardashian most respects in a business partner, a friend and a model.

"I love to partner with people that are confident," Kardashian said. "And [Winnie] is the ultimate modern confident woman. And she knew exactly what she wanted, palette wise, colorwise, it made my job really easy."

As for Harlow, the feelings were mutual and the 25-year-old fashion icon couldn't be more excited to work with the beauty mogul.

"I've been a huge fan of Kim for so long, so not only to be friends now but to actually get to work and create together is insane to me," Harlow marveled. "It's something that I never could have even dreamt of."

The limited-edition KKW x Winnie collection features a 12-pan eyeshadow palette of metallic and warm-toned matte colors ($49), powder highlighter duo ($26) and three shades of lip gloss ($18 each). It'll be available to shop on the KKW Beauty website on Sept. 13 at 12 p.m. PST.

