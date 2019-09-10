Serena Williams’ daughter, Alexis Olympia, has made her New York Fashion Week debut -- with none other than Kim Kardashian West in the front row.

The 2-year-old cutie rocked the runway with Williams on Tuesday, wearing a black top and colorful shoes, and with her hair piled into a high pony.

The tennis star was showcasing the Spring/Summer 2020 collection of her fashion line, Serena, at Metropolitan West in New York City. The event marked the second runway show for the label.

Sitting in the front row was Kardashian, who attended with her pal, Lala Anthony. The friends happily served up smiles and kisses for the cameras, with Kardashian shining in a stunning silver top and black pants.

Gayle King and Ashley Graham were also reportedly in the audience.

Williams’ family fun came days after she was defeated by Canadian Bianca Andreescu at the U.S. Open while being cheered on by celebrities like Meghan Markle, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Natasha Bedingfield and Gigi Hadid.

While the loss came as a shock to some, Williams still has her “greatest achievement” -- her daughter, whom she welcomed with husband Alexis Ohanian in 2017.

She recently took to social media to gush about how fulfilling motherhood has been.

“The last two years have been my greatest accomplishment,” she said while marking the little girl’s second birthday.

See more on Williams and her parenting journey below.

