It’s already known that Gigi Hadid is a major sports fan (not to mention her sister, Bella). The 24-year-old supermodel is not one to hide her emotions at any sporting event, but on Wednesday night she took her fandom to the next level at the U.S. Open, cheering on her pal, Serena Williams.

Rocking an all-denim outfit, Hadid shouted, fist pumped, threw her arms in the air, gritted her teeth, and clapped.

For her part, Williams took home her second win on Wednesday against Caty McNally after previously defeating Maria Sharapova on Monday. She’s next set to play Karolina Muchova on Friday.

Hadid and Williams’ friendship goes way back. In 2017, the tennis pro presented the model with the Glamour Woman of the Year Award, and Hadid took the moment to honor her pal.

“Serena, I just want to say you have been such an inspiring force and beautiful light in my life for so many years, and I can’t tell you how honored I am to call you my friend,” she said at the time.

Williams was also recently spotted out on a date night with Hadid and her rumored new beau, Tyler Cameron, in New York City earlier this month.

