Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron had another date night in New York City!

The 24-year-old supermodel was spotted at La Esquina with Cameron -- her rumored beau and Bachelorette alum -- and her pal, Serena Williams. The trio, who was joined by some other friends, looked delighted as they departed the restaurant located in NYC's Soho neighborhood.

Hadid kept it casual for the outing, opting for light-wash jeans, gold slip-on sandals and a white tank. Cameron, 26, followed suit in a red T-shirt, gray shorts and blue sneakers, while Williams sported a similar look.

Williams was in town for Nike's "Queens of the Future" event, in which she -- along with the likes of Naomi Osaka, Simona Halep and Maria Sharapova -- played with aspiring tennis stars at a pop-up stadium in NYC.

Hadid and Williams are known friends, with the latter even presenting Hadid with an award back in 2017 shortly after the tennis pro welcomed her daughter, Olympia.

"Gigi, you're one of the few people on this planet I would leave my baby for one night," Williams gushed at the time.

Gigi returned the compliment, saying, "Serena, I just want to say you have been such a beautiful light in my life for so many years, and I can't tell you how happy I am to call you my friend."

As for Hadid and Cameron, a source recently told ET that the pair are currently keeping things casual. This came despite the fact that Cameron is currently apartment hunting in NYC as his chances at being the next Bachelor seemingly continue to dwindle.

"Although Gigi and Tyler are spending more and more time together, they are still casually dating," the source said.

"Gigi went through a breakup from a serious relationship and Tyler just got off a dating show," the source added, referencing Hadid's split from Zayn Malik and Cameron's Bachelorette exit. "The two are enjoying building a friendship first, going on dates and having fun. Nothing more than that right now."

