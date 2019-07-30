Is there a second chance coming for a Bachelorette couple?

Monday's season finale saw Hannah Brown make her choice -- and it wasn't Tyler Cameron.

The 25-year-old Jupiter, Florida, native was devastatingly broken up with by the Bachelorette as she cut him off mid-proposal and told him that she loved someone else and was giving Jed Wyatt her final rose instead -- accepting his proposal, though it ultimately ended in heartbreak. We were more emotional than Cameron was over the decision (especially considering what was to come). We're pretty sure the model remains the "most respectful" man Brown has ever been with -- telling her "I'm still gonna be your biggest fan," even as she was breaking his heart -- but is there hope for a reconciliation?

"I've been really grieving that relationship," Brown told Chris Harrison on After the Final Rose, before they brought Cameron out to say his piece. "Those feelings just didn't go away."

The audience went wild as the runner-up took the stage, seeing Brown for the first time since their heartbreaking day in Greece, which he said he's been "looking forward to."

"Just seeing you be so powerful and strong...I was rooting you on," Cameron said of watching the season, admitting it was hard to see Brown go through her split with Wyatt. "She's one of the strongest people I've ever met, so I know she'll bounce back. The world is hers."

Cameron admitted that he was ready to propose on the pair's final day in Greece, and had a "good nervous" energy as he prepared to pop the question.

"Our relationship was real to me and special," Brown said in response. "Everything I said, I meant and I felt. It didn't just go away, I still have feelings."

Though she admitted she was feeling confident in being on her own, Brown blushed as she talked about sparking things back up with her ex. "You're an incredible guy, and I'm a single girl... I was thinking maybe we could go for a drink."

"I would love to, just tell me when," Cameron answered. "I'm there."

Brown previously opened up to ET about the moment she realized she had been putting Cameron in a "f**kboy" box, and explained why she got so emotional during their overnight date.

"That's a lot of unpack, but I think for a long time with Tyler, I had thought it was just physical," Brown explained. "I put him in a box and was scared of him and thought it was just going to be physical with him, and then really as we started having more one-on-ones together and time, I started realizing it more scared me a lot because I thought he was a f**kboy. I did."

"And then it's like, 'Oh wait, maybe he's not. Maybe he's not!' And then after our fantasy suite, I was like, 'I cannot let this guy go,'" she continued. "And it just killed me that I felt that. I put up walls for so long."

"I think I was just... how dare I put a guy in a box that he should not be [in]," Brown said. "He's a great guy."

