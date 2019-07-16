Hannah Brown judged this very attractive book by his cover.

Fans have fallen in love with Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron as he's shown to be just as lovely inside as he is on the outside throughout the season. As Brown admitted to ET, she couldn't have been more surprised by that discovery.

"I thought he as a f**kboy," she candidly revealed to ET's Lauren Zima at The Bachelorette: Men Tell All taping on Friday.

While initially judged by Brown, Cameron ended up making it to her final four this season (and final three, if Luke Parker actually leaves). Though the Bachelorette admitted to sleeping with contestant Peter Weber (twice, in a windmill) during his fantasy suite, she connected with Cameron on a different level on his overnight date. Brown was left in tears by how respectful he was after she told him she was concerned about having sex with him.

"That's a lot of unpack, but I think for a long time with Tyler, I had thought it was just physical," Brown explained. "I put him in a box and was scared of him and thought it was just going to be physical with him, and then really as we started having more one-on-ones together and time, I started realizing it more scared me a lot because I thought he was a f**kboy. I did."

"And then it's like, 'Oh wait, maybe he's not. Maybe he's not!' And then after our fantasy suite, I was like, 'I cannot let this guy go,'" she continued. "And it just killed me that I felt that. I put up walls for so long."

Brown, whose season finale will air on July 29 and 30, teased fans will "have to see" if she ends up letting Cameron go, but she's still emotional about the time they had together on the show.

"In that moment, I thought that it was just one thing, when there was a lot more layers to it," she said. "I think I was just... how dare I put a guy in a box that he should not be [in]."

"He's a great guy," Brown added.

During Monday night's episode, the 24-year-old beauty queen said Cameron was "the most respectful man that's ever been with me, ever." She confirmed she still felt the same way while live-tweeting through her fantasy suites episode. "Most respectful. ever. I highly recommend pillowtalk. 💗 #TheBachelorette," she wrote.

Cameron is one of the few men remaining on Brown's season without scandal. Following Jed Wyatt's girlfriend drama last month, Weber's ex-girlfriend, Calee Lutes, came forward to ET on Monday to tell her story. The Atlanta-based model claimed that Weber suddenly dumped her when he was cast on The Bachelorette, after telling each other "I love you," meeting families, and even discussing moving in together.

"He absolutely betrayed me. He interviewed for a reality dating show while simultaneously planning a future with me. I trusted him entirely and he pulled the rug out from under me," she said.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

