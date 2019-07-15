All of Bachelor Nation now knows that it's Peter Weber that Hannah Brown "f**ked in a windmill" -- but did she give him a heads up that she was going to tell everyone on TV?

"I cannot say," Brown told ET's Lauren Zima at The Bachelorette: Men Tell All taping on Friday, though she was quick to call the 27-year-old pilot "sweet."

"I didn't have a heads up in my brain that that was gonna come out," she explained.

Weeks after dropping the windmill bombshell in an explosive promo, Monday's episode of The Bachelorette wasted no time in revealing which man had taken it to the next level with the 24-year-old beauty queen. Weber's fantasy suite date was up first, where he not-so-subtly commented on the location of their overnight date.

"Greece is known for their windmills right?" he asked Brown before they headed inside to spend the night together.

The Bachelorette went on to enjoy overnight dates with Tyler Cameron (though she explained they didn't have sex), and Jed Wyatt, before heading off on her date with controversial contestant Luke Parker. That's where things blew up, with Parker questioning who she had sex with, and Brown taking offense at his line of questioning. When he refused to get in the car during their breakup, Brown dropped the windmill revelation.

"I have had sex, and Jesus still loves me… And with how you feel, me f**king in a windmill, you probably want to leave," she said, before he finally went on his way.

While speaking with ET at the Men Tell All taping, host Chris Harrison raved over Brown's iconic moment.

"Well, I mean, when you get the line, 'I f**ked in a windmill and Jesus still loves me,' that's a drop the mic moment. When we heard that, I mean, you can't top that in TV. I mean, that's one of the greatest lines ever in the history of television. So yeah, if that's the tip of the iceberg, just think what's under it," he teased.

Fans will have to wait until next week to see the continuation of Brown's confrontation with Parker, as well as what happens with her relationship with Weber. On Monday, the pilot's ex-girlfriend, Calee Lutes, came forward to ET, claiming that he ended their serious relationship to appear on The Bachelorette. See more in the video below.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

