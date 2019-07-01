Hannah Brown is getting real!

Monday's episode of The Bachelorette concluded with our most revealing promo yet, in which Hannah reveals that she had sex during filming. From the beginning of the season, teasers have shown snippets of Hannah's fiery confrontation with controversial contestant Luke Parker, during which he questioned whether she's "slept around" with the other men, and she yelled back, "I have had sex, and Jesus still loves me!"

In Monday's promo, Hannah took it a step further. "Me f**king in a windmill, you probably wanna leave," she hissed at Luke, who is shocked by the revelation. Just for clarity, she said it a second time.

"I f**ked in a windmill, and guess what? We did it a second time!" she told the camera.

In a recent interview with ET, host Chris Harrison said that sex and religion would become the "biggest divide" between Hannah and Luke.

"Ironically enough, faith is what brought them together. And his faith and his conservative values might be their biggest sticking point and become the biggest divide between them," he said.



"I don't know if we've ever embraced it this much," the host added of religion on this season of the show. "Sometimes we shy away from it because religion, it's a little bit like sex, where it's taboo to discuss in the open... I think it needs to be brought in the open more sometimes. And in this case, it's interesting how they have very similar values, but very differing opinions on how to apply them to life."

Hannah has been open about her Christian faith and was candid on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor about how she learned to find peace with herself after having sex before marriage.

While speaking with ET at the beginning of her season, Hannah said her time in the fantasy suites holds a lot of "weight." Promos of the heated conversation between her and Luke reflect that.

"To ever have anybody make me feel [ashamed], it's a little messed up, and I'm not going to stand for that," Hannah told ET. "Because if I feel that way, I know there's other people out in the world that feel that way, and maybe if I can stand up for myself, other people can feel like they can too."

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

