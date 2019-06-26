This season of The Bachelorette has featured lead Hannah Brown talking openly and unabashedly about her attraction to some of the contestants vying for her heart. But one franchise alum has a problem with her actions.

James Taylor, the country singer who competed for JoJo Fletcher's heart on season 12 in 2016, tweeted about Brown after Monday night's episode. It featured Brown going topless bungee jumping on a date with contestant Garrett, who was also de-clothed. Controversial contestant Luke Parker implied that Brown made a "bone-headed mistake" and said he wanted to feel good about introducing her to his family one day. Brown confronted Parker about his comments, telling him, "You don't own my body." He backtracked on his words.

"Make choices your future husband will be proud of," Taylor said to Brown on Twitter. "You don't have to dry hump em all. And don't get mad at someone else when YOU feel guilty."

I’m a Hannah fan but girl you can’t have it both ways



Make choices your future husband will be proud of after watching you do what you do on TV



You don’t have to dry hump em all



And don’t get mad at someone else when YOU feel guilty. Send him home or own it #TheBachlorette — James McCoy Taylor (@james_mccoy_t) June 25, 2019

Brown never said she felt "guilty" over her actions -- in fact, she stood by the bungee jump in question. She has not responded to Taylor, but season standout Tyler Cameron, who also defended her to Parker on camera during the episode, did.

"Let our Queen live and let's embrace her on this journey," he wrote to Taylor.

The things some people do to stay relevant... let our Queen live and let’s embrace her on this journey. Very few have a clue what it’s like to be in the leads shoes. Our Queen is imperfectly perfect like us all. Dont Christians claim that only god should do the judging-James 4:12 https://t.co/3hZFTGswk7 — Tyler Cameron (@TylerJCameron3) June 26, 2019

This started a war of words:

I was just commenting on what I saw



You have a way bigger following than me and can roast me if you want and I deserve some of that for sure



Hannah’s the coolest - just disagreed with her take on “I do what I want” as a Christian



Also - be careful who you call “your” queen 😏 https://t.co/XBdVuuYMui — James McCoy Taylor (@james_mccoy_t) June 26, 2019

Then, Taylor implored his followers to read a lengthier message from him about Brown and her sexuality, in which he talks about "sin" and said that being sexual with the men on the show was "clearly bothering" Brown. She has never said that.

1st- I ask all of you to please forgive me for my past



2nd- (w/ Hannah) u all say “she can do whatever she wants”, & she sure can. However - I stand by my statement that as Christians, it’s about what HE wants. And I was the worst at that for a while.



Please read the pic 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/sRSsopE4ax — James McCoy Taylor (@james_mccoy_t) June 26, 2019

Cameron, who is considered a frontrunner this season, was also seen speaking to Parker directly about the issue during Monday night's episode. "I actually respect and love that she went for it," Cameron said of the bungee jumping. "She's not making any decisions for anyone else but herself. Let her go have those experiences, living to the max."

As the conflict continued throughout the episode, Cameron told Parker, "Do you not think it's a double standard, the fact that you were able to parade around in a Speedo in front of everybody and show your big, bravado self, but she can't go do bungee jumping?" He was referring to an earlier episode this season.

Things between Brown and Parker will come to even more of a head on future episodes; Parker has been seen in season trailers seemingly telling Brown that if she sleeps with any other men on the show, he will not date her.

