Monday's episode of The Bachelorette featured four different performances by contestant Jed Wyatt, as he showcased his singing skills to Hannah Brown.

That guitar case seen throughout the episode, though? That belongs to Wyatt's ex-girlfriend, Haley Stevens, who told ET that she still hasn't received it back from him. In an interview with ET last week, Stevens alleged that she and Wyatt had been dating for four months when he headed off to Los Angeles to film The Bachelorette in March, and claimed that Wyatt planned to return to her after the show.

"He still has it," Stevens tells ET of the case, which she lent Wyatt before filming, as he didn't have his own. "I do need to get that zipper fixed though, so..."

The guitar case, which is black with red piping, was seen as Wyatt wrapped his arms around Brown on Monday's episode. The case can be seen on Stevens' Instagram from a January 2018 post with her Sweet Leah duo partner, Julia Kate, as they performed a gig before she ever met Wyatt.

Friends and family had pointed out the guitar case to Stevens, as she's not watching his relationship with Brown play out on The Bachelorette. "I don't watch because it’s all real to me," she says. "No matter how it ended or what feelings are involved on the other side of that TV screen, it's not easy to see. Once again, I’m not naive to the fact that people fall in and out of love, but I also don’t really want to see it play out."

In an exclusive screenshot of what Stevens told ET was a conversation between her and Wyatt in March, the musician appears to tell Stevens he loves her as he hops on his plane to Los Angeles.

Stevens says she felt "embarrassed" by the situation and understands how Wyatt and Brown could have made a real connection on the show. Stevens says she would have liked a phone call from her ex. "I would not have fallen head over heels for someone that's a bad person. And beyond that, she wouldn't have," Stevens says of Brown.



"I would 100 percent believe that everyone loved him. He's charming and funny and the way he's acting [on the show], that's who he is," she adds.

Wyatt revealed on a previous episode of The Bachelorette that he came on the show to promote his music career. Brown told ET shortly after the revelation that she appreciated his honesty. "All I've wanted is someone to be honest and real with me, and he was that. And so, he did exactly what I asked for him to do. I admired that," she said earlier this month.

Former Bachelor Nick Viall weighed in on the drama -- and Wyatt's many performances -- while speaking with ET on Monday. See what he had to say in the video below, and join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

