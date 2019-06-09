Hannah Brown knows that musicians have a bit of a reputation on The Bachelorette.

Fans watched contestant Jed Wyatt reveal to Brown on Monday's episode of the ABC dating show that he was falling for her after initially coming on the series to promote his music career. As Brown told ET at CMA Fest in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday, she "already kind of knew" Wyatt had ulterior motives for joining the cast.

"When a guy walks in with a guitar, they're notorious for... you're always [suspicious] of something," she shared. "But all I've wanted is someone to be honest and real with me, and he was that. And so, he did exactly what I asked for him to do. I admired that."

Brown ended up giving Wyatt a rose after his big confession, and told ET the next day that she considered him one of her frontrunners.

"I have a strong connection with Jed, and so for me, that was really important to hear from his mouth that 'Hey, this is why I came on,' because ultimately, none of those guys knew it was really me that was going to be the lead when they signed up for this show," she reasoned during her interview with ET at CMA Fest. "So for him to say, 'Hey, I didn't know who it was going to be. This is why I came on the show, but now I really do have feelings for you,' that, I feel like, was even harder to do."

"I appreciated it, and I felt like it was like, 'Alright, I already kind of knew, so now we can focus on our relationship,'" Brown added.

The former pageant queen has kept her lips sealed on whether or not she ends her season of The Bachelorette as an engaged woman. "I can tell you I'm happy," she promised.

For now, the 24-year-old is focused on living her best life meeting her favorite country stars at CMA Fest -- where Wyatt, who is based in Nashville, happened to perform. "I'm so excited to be here at CMA Fest. I love country music, it's just a big part of my life and who I am," she exclaimed. "I am excited really for all the lineup tonight. I just saw Thomas Rhett a few weeks ago down in Florida, but I'm excited about Dan + Shay, Eric Church, Carrie Underwood. I mean, it's going to be really good."

The Bachelorette usually airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC; this week's episode will air on Tuesday. Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.



CMA Fest airs in August on ABC.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Bachelorette' Hannah Brown on the 'Upsetting' Thing Luke P. Did on the Show (Exclusive)

'Bachelorette' Makeup Artist on Glamming Hannah Brown and Behind-the-Scenes Secrets

'Bachelorette' Castoff on Tyler G.'s Surprise Exit and the Show's 'Thorough' Background Checks (Exclusive)

Related Gallery