Hannah Brown and her guys head to the East Coast on Monday's episode of The Bachelorette -- and ET was along for the ride.

Only ET's Lauren Zima was on set with Hannah and her men on a rugby-themed group date in Newport, Rhode Island, where things got pretty intense. Though some of the guys revealed they were expecting controversial contestant Luke P. to go all out on the date, it was another man who really impressed Hannah as she revealed her frontrunners.

"Let me tell you something, my Bama boy, Garrett, he is getting after it," she said of the Birmingham, Alabama-based pro golfer. "It's in our blood, you know, to be champions so ... [I'm] very impressed with Garrett."

So far, Garrett hasn't been much of a frontrunner, but Hannah's connections with Jed, Connor and even Luke P. are clearly strong.

"Luke P. has always, like, definitely made sure that he has shown that he's here for me. So we always have good conversations throughout the day and I'm also really excited about that relationship too," Hannah shared.

"I had a one-on-one with Jed yesterday and we had a great time. I also have really enjoyed Connor S., we've had some time together, and there's a few other ones that are really up there too," she continued. "Those are two that I've had a lot more time with and really got to know their hearts, so I'm really excited about continuing on with them. And then there are a few other men here that I'm really interested to get to know more about and spend more time with."

Who Hannah was connecting with was pretty obvious to the other men.

"[Jed] seems like a really cool guy and I think Hannah likes him a lot," Matteo dished. "Luke P. is probably still up there. Jed, I think, is a good frontrunner. Tyler C., who's not here today, also. And Big Mike."

"Jed, who's pretty good with the guitar, I think she's pretty into him at this point," John Paul Jones added. "He's a great guy. He has a lot to offer. But I think it's safe to say he's one of the frontrunners at this point."

Connor, meanwhile, said Luke P. is his "biggest competition." "He got the first impression rose, which was huge, and I think from the beginning, he's felt really confident about his relationship. But I don't know if it's going as well lately. So we'll see if it works out for him," he shared -- before making his own case for why he deserves Hannah's heart.

"I'm definitely ready [for marriage]," Connor insisted. "My parents have been married for 37 years. My oldest brother is married and has a kid and my sister and brother both have significant others as well, so I think I want to find that person to spend my life with."

The 24-year-old Dallas, Texas, native has become a bit of a fan favorite and admitted he'd be "interested" in becoming the Bachelor... if things don't work out with Hannah, of course. "Hannah's my interest right now. She's amazing and I definitely want to get to know her better and see if there's a future with us," he expressed. "But down the road, if that's a possibility if things don't work out, definitely."

ABC

By the rugby group date, Hannah was still optimistic that her season could end in an engagement (host Chris Harrison told ET that there was a possibility of no proposal, and Hannah has since kept her lips sealed on the subject).

"I do think that that is a possibility. It's still really early and that is a very serious commitment for me and something that I don't want to fail at," she said. "I want my engagement to be a marriage and my marriage be forever, and sometimes I hesitate on that just because I want to make sure that I am completely 100 percent in love with somebody and want to spend the rest of my life with them and know that in return."

"I definitely think that could happen here, but still need more time," she revealed.

The Bacheloretteairs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

