Luke P. doesn't have many fans in the Bachelor mansion -- but he's got one in Colton Underwood!

While the controversial contestant has been making waves on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette, Underwood told ET's Katie Krause at iHeartRadio's 102.7 KIIS-FM Wango Tango concert at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, on Saturday that he'd like fans to give him another shot.

"I actually like Luke P.," Underwood said. "Listen, if this was anything other than The Bachelorette and the formula and what it is, it would just be a guy who knows what he wants and he's committed to a girl that he can see himself lasting with. But, since there’s other options it’s coming off as a little overbearing."

"But I'm a fan. I like Luke P.," he repeated.

Underwood can relate to knowing what he wants in the Bachelor franchise. After Cassie Randolph dumped him at final three, he hopped a fence and sent the remaining women home to pursue a relationship with her. They're now happily dating.

"I haven't [met Luke] yet, but from what I see, it's so hard because you can't judge these guys or even Hannah just off of what you’ve seen," Underwood told ET. "It is such a small fraction of who they are."

"Just like, going through it, we can relate a little bit more to that – just like, knowing there's more to a person," he added.

Though it's been almost three months since their finale, Underwood and Randolph still find themselves confronted by critics of their relationship.

"Sometimes it catches me off guard. I'm like, 'Why do they think we're going to break up today?' And then the next day they're probably obsessed with everything. But we handle it pretty well. We don't really listen to it. We've learned how to block it out a little bit," she shared. "Especially if people are negative. You can't."

Randolph has been especially affected by fans trying to read into her body language with Underwood, accusing her of not actually liking him. "People are always like, 'Cassie's body language says she's not into Colton.' I'm like, 'What? How'd you gather that?'" she expressed.

"She's got very good body language, alright? So lay off of her," Underwood chimed in.

For now, Underwood and Randolph are focusing on the positives. Though they're still not living together yet, the former football player said he's "excited" about their future together. "I'm falling more and more in love with her every single day," he gushed.

