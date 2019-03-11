'The Bachelor': Colton Cries Through His First Finale Breakup (Live Updates)
It's here!
Colton Underwood's Bachelor journey will come to a close as the show airs night one of its two-part finale on Monday night. Fans were left with a cliffhanger as the 27-year-old former football player hopped a fence into the Portuguese darkness on last week's episode, after admitting he was in love with Cassie, who had just dumped him.
While speaking with ET at the "Women Tell All" special, host Chris Harrison said that Colton "didn't come back" to the show on his own. "He gave himself up in a way that we found him," he explained.
"We called back to Los Angeles... and we woke up other executive producers and executives and said, 'This is what's happening. What do we do?' and they said, 'At some point, you're gonna have to call the authorities,'" Chris recalled. "Luckily as we were about [to call the cops], someone's walkie talkie clips."
"That's where we pick up next week with the finale," he added. "You'll see us chase him down."
Colton Comes Face-to-Face With Tayshia5:52 PM:
Colton and Tayshia look pretty friendly in the hot seat.
"Coming into this, I knew later on and down the road was going to be very difficult," Colton says. "It was in that moment where I gave all of myself to Cassie that I have so much respect for you... to continue to be half in. I tried to remain as open as I could in other relationships for as long as I could."
"It kind of helped to watch everything back," Tayshia admits.
Colton says he stands by the decisions he made on the show.
"I just wish the best for you. I will not take anything that I've learned and we shared for granted," Tayshia replies. "Thank you for everything."
Tayshia in the Hot Seat5:47 PM:
Tayshia hits the hot seat with Chris. "It was a surprise, and I wasn't necessarily ready for my journey to end then and there," she confesses. "I was [in love]."
"He was shaking and he looked like there was something really wrong... right then and there, I knew this was not good," Tayshia continues. "It wasn't good."
"To be honest with you, it hurt. I don't think anybody really wants to hear that, especially when I feel like I've really laid it all out there," Tayshia says when Chris asks what it was like to hear Colton was in love with Cassie. "When he said that, I knew how hard that was to admit that... I had to remove myself from that situation. And I had to be there for him."
Tayshia Packs Up5:41 PM:
Is that all she brought to Portugal? Tayshia seemingly only had two personal items (not even a carry-on?), because that's what she grabbed back in her room before leaving Portugal.
We're hoping producers just packed her up for her, because as Chris notes back in L.A., that was "heartbreaking!"
Crying...5:38 PM:
"Don't cry, please!" Tayshia begs Colton from behind the door -- but we still can't see anything. "I'm sorry."
WHY IS SHE APOLOGIZING?
"I don't want to go through this," Tayshia tells Colton, now crying herself. "I don't know. So, this is like, it?"
"Yeah," Colton says, opening the door and giving Tayshia a hug goodbye.
No Cameras!5:35 PM:
Colton's shaking again. "You're incredible, and I just owe you respect and the honesty," Colton begins. "I knew that I was falling for you, but in my heart, I know I can't love two people. My heart's with somebody else. I love Cassie."
"Mhmm," Tayshia replies. (Did she see this coming? There are no tears.)
"I'm sorry. You don't deserve that. You don't," Colton says.
"Can we talk without all these cameras?" Tayshia asks, as they head inside and close the door.
Time to Break Up With Tayshia5:33 PM:
"Last night, Cassie walked away from me, and I feel the loneliest that I've ever felt," Colton tells the camera. "I want to be with Cassie. I love her enough to risk everything. I want to not only tell her, but show her. I know what I need to do."
Who is on the other side of the door Colton is knocking on? Tayshia!
But What If She's Not Into You?5:28 PM:
"But, what if she's just not into you?" Chris asks Colton amid the Bachelor's insistence to fight for Cassie.
"I think I have a pretty good gut instinct... I think she loves me. I think she's scared," Colton says. "I feel like Cassie completes me right now."
"So, you tell me... where do we go from here?" Chris asks.
We think we already know the answer: Colton's going to try to get Cassie back!
The Next Day...5:24 PM:
We get some dramatic knocking by Chris on Colton's hotel room door.
"Last night was wild," Chris says, as they sit down for a chat. "I was just worried about you."
"I just needed time alone to process," Colton answers. "Last night, I didn't want to go on without her."
Our Bachelor says he knew something was off as soon as Cassie walked towards him. "I was falling in love with Tayshia, and I was falling in love with Hannah. I fell in love with Cassie. Cassie shut my heart off," he admits.
Chris Catches Up to Colton5:18 PM:
"What do you want? To be done with the whole thing?" Chris asks.
"Yeah. Done," Colton says, later calming down enough to stop running.
"I literally said, 'I love you,' and she said, 'I love you too, k bye,'" he cries, as Chris reminds him that he still has two women left. " I can't do this."
Coooooolton!!!!!!!5:12 PM:
So... here's what happened:
1. A lot of people yelling "Colton!"
2. A lot of darkness
3. Production pulling up cars to search for him in the area. "I cannot believe that he hopped the fence," a producer is heard saying.
4. Chris making a very important phone call. "We're out in the middle of nowhere in Portugal. It's the middle of the night. It's 11:40 at night... we're going to look for another 20, 30 minutes, then I'll have to call the police."
5. "A dark figure down the road" turns out to be our Bachelor! "Colton! Are you OK?" a producer asks him -- but he's heated. "Don't touch me right now.... no, I'm not OK!"
What Comes After the Fence Jump?5:06 PM:
"So, now what?" Chris Harrison asks, teasing that after a commercial break, we'll find out just how Colton was found after his fence jump.
The Most Dramatic Recap Ever5:02 PM:
It's finale time, and Chris is live to help us through it. First up, the most dramatic recap ever to set us up for what's certainly going to be a dramatic two hours.
Colton's journey will continue with night two of the Bachelor finale on Tuesday, March 12, airing at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.
