Colton Underwood's Bachelor journey will come to a close as the show airs night one of its two-part finale on Monday night. Fans were left with a cliffhanger as the 27-year-old former football player hopped a fence into the Portuguese darkness on last week's episode, after admitting he was in love with Cassie, who had just dumped him.

We'll find out exactly what happened after Colton's escape on Monday night. ET is live blogging along the way, with our Lauren Zima going live with Roses and Rose directly after the episode, at 7 p.m. PT/ 10 p.m. ET!

While speaking with ET at the "Women Tell All" special, host Chris Harrison said that Colton "didn't come back" to the show on his own. "He gave himself up in a way that we found him," he explained.

"We called back to Los Angeles... and we woke up other executive producers and executives and said, 'This is what's happening. What do we do?' and they said, 'At some point, you're gonna have to call the authorities,'" Chris recalled. "Luckily as we were about [to call the cops], someone's walkie talkie clips."

"That's where we pick up next week with the finale," he added. "You'll see us chase him down."

Colton's journey will continue with night two of the Bachelor finale on Tuesday, March 12, airing at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

