Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor is wrapping up, which means our new Bachelorette is just around the corner!

With just three episodes left of this season, fans are making cases for their favorites, and as host Chris Harrison told ET at the "Women Tell All" taping, it's pretty much anyone's game.

"Honestly, I think you had 20 good candidates on stage tonight. I can tell you this for sure: the decision has not been made. There is a raging debate going on behind the camera, in front of the camera. We are just like you guys," he shared. "We have our opinions."

"I'm fighting for my favorites, Mike Fleiss, Rob Mills, the producers, the network, everyone's got their favorites, and so we are all just battling, and we battle just like you," he revealed. "So, we have a little bit of embarrassment of riches. There's some really strong, independent, amazing women that we can choose from."

From Hannah Brown to Kristina Schulman -- and even Cassie Randolph and Danielle Maltby -- check out our possible Bachelorette contenders below:

Hannah Brown

Pros and Cons: Hannah B. was definitely entertaining. From her beauty queen drama with Caelynn to her inability to get through a simple toast to her letting out "Hannah Beast," the Alabama native did make good television. Some fans have expressed their concern that Hannah took a while to warm up to Colton and truly be herself on television, which may pose problems for the show's lead, who is expected to really guide the show -- and its contestants -- through the season. However, we think Hannah B. might just have it in her.

What She's Said About It: "I'm not gonna say that [I'm in talks], but I will say that I would love to have that opportunity, because I did evolve so much, as a person on the show. I came in so terrified of what this thing was and if I wanted to be vulnerable with producers, with the girls, with Colton. And then by the end of it, I laid it all out on the table," she told ET at the "Women Tell All" taping. "I freakin' roared."

"I also was genuine about how I felt and I truly did want the end of it to be me and it wasn't, but I still stayed true to myself and allowed everybody to kind of see every part of me -- the good and the bad," Hannah continued. "I would love to have the opportunity to continue on shedding that layer of just trying to be whatever I think people want me to be and just being myself."

"I really believe in this process and I do think you can fall in love here and be in love and find your person, so if it could be me, that would be great," she added. "I think it'd be damn entertaining. I can guarantee that."

Caelynn Miller-Keyes

Pros and Cons: The 23-year-old hasn't been afraid to have the hard conversations, whether it was revealing her past rape to Colton, or confronting Hannah B. about their longstanding feud. She's not afraid of drama, but has she been too close to it all season to be a trustworthy Bachelorette? Things left off with her sincerity and readiness for marriage being questioned by Tayshia and Kirpa, and we're not so sure she convinced us they were in the wrong -- even if she told Colton she loved him before he sent her home at final four.

What She's Said About It: While speaking with ET at the "Women Tell All" taping, Caelynn said she "has not been in those discussions" about being our next Bachelorette. "Tonight was rough. The process was rough. I don't know [if I would do it]," she explained.

However, when pressed further, the beauty queen couldn't help but admit that she's ready to find love again. "I'm open to finding love. I think tonight was shocking for me too to see how my feelings still are," she said. "But I want to find my person."

Cassie Randolph

Pros and Cons: Ah, Cassie. We fell in love with the Huntington Beach beauty almost as quickly as Colton did, but we think we can maybe all agree on this one: Kirpa was right -- Cassie's just not ready for marriage. She's cute, bubbly, nice to look at, but after her dramatic breakup with Colton on Monday night's Bachelor because her dad stepped in and told her she wasn't in love with him, we're not so sure getting engaged in on her agenda after just weeks of knowing someone.

Of course, Colton seemed quite intent on fighting for her after she left the competition, so there might be more to their future. But here's one pro to having Cassie as the Bachelorette: she wouldn't have any problem hiding her feelings from the guys!

What She's Said About It: Nothing... to us. But according to Tayshia, she and Caelynn have talked about their possible futures as Bachelorette.

Hannah Goodwin

Pros and Cons: Hannah G. is nice! After winning Colton's first impression rose on night one, we know the 24-year-old knows how to make an impact with the guys... but we really just haven't seen much from her since. She loves making out, so there wouldn't be an absence of passion on her season, but other than that, we're just not sure what to expect from Hannah G. as the Bachelorette. Fans are, however, feeling for her as her fantasy suite date with Colton was derailed by his fence jump, so she's at least got some sympathy in her corner.

What She's Said About It: A whole lot of nothing! As a member of Colton's final three, we won't be seeing Hannah G. at the "Women Tell All" -- and likely won't hear from her until next week's finale, if we do at all.

Tayshia Adams

Pros and Cons: Tayshia is mature, she's been married before, and she wants to do it again. At 28 years old, Tayshia seems like she's in the right place to find love, and has made it clear to Colton that this process has worked for her, and she's in love with him. She's definitely not boring, having surprised Colton with a skydiving date to pay him back for their bungee jumping adventure abroad, and we'd love to see what her dad has to say about her "microwaving" another relationship. (Can he please write a self-help book?)

What She's Said About It: Nada! Not only is Tayshia keeping tight-lipped any possible desires to be the Bachelorette, she's made an impact this season for calling out other girls for expressing an interest in being the next lead while still dating Colton (Caelynn and Cassie, cough cough).

Demi Burnett

Pros and Cons: Demi tells it like it is! One of the most entertaining women this season, Demi was a firecracker in every sense of the word. She was open about her sexuality, revealing when it came to her family drama and not afraid to start a little back-and-forth with the other ladies. At 23, she'd be a young Bachelorette, but before Colton sent her home, she confessed she was falling in love with him. Maybe all she needed to find true love was a few extra weeks (and a fantasy suite)?

What She's Said About It: The blonde beauty has made no secret that she's looking for more time on TV -- and we love her for it. "This girl right here!" she answered when asked at "Women Tell All" who should be the next Bachelorette. "Honestly, it could be Hannah B., and I would adore that. She would be the best. Or it could be me, and it would be great too."

"Or it could be both of us," she suggested. "How 'bout that?"

Danielle Maltby

Pros and Cons: It's been a couple of years since viewers saw Danielle try to find love with the help of the Bachelor franchise, after her appearance on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor in 2017, and later (brief) romance with Wells Adams on Bachelor in Paradise. She's since had a relationship with Big Brother's Paul Calafiore, though that ended rather dramatically last year. Nothing heals a broken heart like Jimmy Kimmel, who attempted to find Danielle love as "the Matchelor," but is there still a chance for her to be the Bachelor franchise's new lead?

What She's Said About It: Not much. It's been a while since we've spoken to the 33-year-old, who recently teased on Instagram that she's "ridiculously happy." What that means for her Bachelorette chances, we're not sure.

Kristina Schulman

Pros and Cons: Like Danielle, Kristina hasn't appeared on our TV screens in a while. Still, fans can't get enough of the brunette beauty and want her to find love (preferably on camera). While some said she was a little mild on Nick's season of The Bachelorette, she certainly had her moments -- and who could forget her love triangle with Dean Unglert and Danielle Lombard on Bachelor in Paradise?

What She's Said About It: Kristina actually opened up about possibly being the Bachelorette while speaking with ET last week. "I have not been approached or talked about, so the fact that people still kind of want me, I'm flattered. Thank you, guys," she said.

"I am looking for love, but [the Bachelor in Paradise] setting just, if there's somebody I'm really wanting to meet and they chose to go, [maybe I'll go too]," Kristina teased. "I am looking for love, but it could happen anywhere."

The Bachelor's "Women Tell All" special airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Colton's journey will continue with a two-night finale on Monday, March 11 and Tuesday, March 12.

