Hannah B isn't fighting for Colton Underwood's heart on The Bachelor anymore, but there are no hard feelings there.

ET's Lauren Zima caught up with the former Bachelor contestant at Friday's taping of The Bachelor: The Women Tell All, and she revealed that her feelings for the former NFL player weren't as far along as viewers were led to believe.

"I think watching back the breakup always makes me a little bit emotional, but ultimately, he didn't feel the same way I did and I want somebody to feel the same way about me as I do about them," Hannah said. "So, for me, there's been time and he wasn't my person. I think he's a great guy and I want the best for him and I want the best for me too... I was falling in love with him, but I wasn't in love with him."

That may confuse Bachelor fans who, on last week's episode of the show, saw Hannah tell Colton's mom that she was in love with Colton. "That was editing," Hannah claimed of the moment with Colton's mom.

"Come on. I don't go, 'Yes!'" she continued, referencing how she appeared to respond to the Bachelor's mom asking if she was in love with Colton. "I know I'm weird, but not that weird."

"I had feelings of love with him and I wanted to progress and I think I could've been, but [I was] definitely falling in love with him," she added.

While her time on The Bachelor has come to an end, Hannah has become a fan favorite to helm the next season of The Bachelorette, an opportunity she'd "love to have."

"I did evolve so much as a person on the show. I came in so terrified of what this thing was and if I wanted to be vulnerable with producers, with the girls, with Colton. And then by the end of it, I laid it all out on the table. I freaking roared," she said. "... I also was genuine about how I felt. I truly did want the end of it to be me and it wasn't, but I still stayed true to myself and allowed everybody to kind of see every part of me, the good and the bad."

"I would love to have the opportunity to continue on shedding that layer of just trying to be whatever I think people want me to be and just being myself," she continued. "I think I really believe in this process and I do think you can fall in love here and be in love and find your person. So, if it could be me, that would be great. I'm really sincere about it."

"I think it'd be damn entertaining," she added. "I can guarantee that."

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. The Women Tell All special will air Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

