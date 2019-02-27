Colton Underwood has no regrets when it comes to his Bachelor journey.

Fans were shocked to see the 27-year-old former football player send Caelynn Miller-Keyes home on Monday's episode of the ABC dating show, after she was the only woman so far to tell him she was in love with him. Still left in the competition is Tayshia Adams, Hannah Goodwin and Cassie Randolph (who has yet to even reveal she's falling in love).

As Colton told ET at The Bachelor's Women Tell All taping on Friday, however, he has no regrets about his decision.

"I don't think that's a fair question [to ask about sending Caelynn home over Cassie]. I think you can ask why Hannah, why Tayshia and why Cassie over Caelynn," he said. "One thing that I wish I could have articulated more to Caelynn tonight: it was nothing [about] where our relationship was. It was where the others were."

"That was the hardest rose ceremony that I had all season," Colton added.

As for why he felt compelled to keep Cassie around despite her not reciprocating his feelings for her, he said it was just a gut decision.

"That's one thing that I think people need to realize is when you're in the relationship, you have to follow your heart and trust your gut as much as possible," he explained. "It's really easy for people to see the outside, but the feeling and the connection and the chemistry is something that's undeniable. You just have to follow your heart with it."

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. The Women Tell All special will air Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Bachelor' Alum Kristina Schulman on Why Caelynn Miller-Keyes Shouldn't Be the 'Bachelorette' (Exclusive)

'Bachelorette' JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers Talk Possible Televised Wedding (Exclusive)

'The Bachelor': Colton Eliminates a Frontrunner After Hometown Dates

Related Gallery