JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are officially getting into wedding planning mode, but will their nuptials play out on TV?

The Bachelorette couple -- who recently shared their plans to set a wedding date -- reveal on an upcoming episode of their Kin webseries, Engaged With JoJo and Jordan, whether they'd consider televising their ceremony. ET has an exclusive first look at Tuesday's episode.

As Fletcher says while answering a rapid fire Q&A, a televised wedding isn't out of the realm of possibility. "Only if it was done the way we wanted it to," she explains.

During the video, the pair, who got engaged on The Bachelorette in 2016, open up more about their time on the series, and spill details on Fletcher's TV wardrobe, show destinations and more. They also give their thoughts on former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe's new romance with Jason Tartick, following her breakup from her final pick, Shawn Booth.

"Love it!" Fletcher exclaims.

"Don't know him, so, great," Rodgers adds.

During an interview with ET earlier this month, Robert Mills, ABC's Senior Vice President, Alternative Series, Specials & Late-Night Programming, discussed whether fans will ever see another Bachelor wedding on TV. It's been three years since we had a televised wedding outside of Bachelor in Paradise. Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert's wedding received its own special in 2016.

"I think we will [have another TV wedding], but [we haven't for] a whole host of reasons. One is the least romantic of all: do we have room on the schedule for a wedding? And we hate to say that someone is planning their wedding around a Thursday in February at 8 p.m. It has to be a couple that wants to get married on TV," Mills explained.

"But you talk about ratings, The Bachelor is a primarily female show, but there are also a lot of men who watch. And it’s been hard to find men who want to watch a wedding, unfortunately," he added. "I don’t know why, but you’re cutting some of the audience right there. …They definitely are hard sometimes from a ratings perspective, and you don’t want to cut the budget because you’re worried it won’t rate well."

Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay recently told ET that she stopped holding out hope ABC would televise her wedding to Bryan Abasolo. The pair will tie the knot in a destination wedding this summer.

Engaged With JoJo and Jordan is available to watch on Kin network which is accessible across multiple social platforms including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Amazon.

