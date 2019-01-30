Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick are going public -- not that they weren't already.

The two made their first public appearance as a couple on Wednesday, as they posed for photos together at SiriusXM Studios in New York City, after opening up about their romance on the Today show.

"I mean, I was going to use my podcast to break the news, but I guess the Today show beat me to it," Bristowe said, confirming they're officially boyfriend and girlfriend following several dates around the country.

"[We've been together] about a month or so," Tartick added, explaining that they met on Bristowe's podcast, Off the Vine, in the fall of 2018. "We were friends, a little banter here and there, and then friendship turned into a relationship."

Tartick and Bristowe's latest outing comes just days after her ex, Shawn Booth, revealed how he felt about their romance, admitting that he was having a "tough time" with seeing his former fiancee move on so soon. Booth and Bristowe were engaged for three years before they announced their split in November. He proposed on the season 11 finale of The Bachelorette in 2015.

"I think just with her moving on so quick, I just have a tough time understanding why she would be putting this out everywhere or blasting it all over the place knowing that it could hurt," Booth said on Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti's Almost Famous: In Depth podcast.

"Her new relationship, too, just kind of makes me question everything that we've had, so I think that's one of the major questions that runs through my mind -- just trying to understand that, which I think is tough to understand, so I ask myself those questions," he added.

Booth, who said he and Bristowe actually split in September, confessed he felt like "everything is just completely gone, like that Kaitlyn and Shawn [are] gone."

"Not only were we engaged, but it's like, man, I lost my best friend, too," he shared. "... Everything we've had, everything we've been through -- we were this team and we got through a lot of stuff together, but then just like in an instant it's all gone, so it's just trying to move on from that and then stay positive about it and not let the outside noise take you down too much."

Tartick exclusively told ET earlier this month that he was planning to take Bristowe out on a date.

“She is a down-to-earth, beautiful woman who has a great sense of humor. She seems very strong and knows what she wants and empowers women," he gushed.

