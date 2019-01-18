Looks like Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick are officially official!

The former Bachelorette referred to herself as Tartick's girlfriend while surprising him in Seattle, Washington, on Thursday, less than a week after their series of dates in Denver, Colorado.

Tartick shared a cute black-and-white video of the surprise to his Instagram Story, first showing off his friends seemingly grabbing a drink at a bar. "There's me," the Buffalo native said, panning the camera at himself before Bristowe jumped in over his shoulder. "With his sweet girlfriend!" she adorably yelled.

"Who’s that girl… @kaitlynbristowe #bestsurprise #seattle,” Tartick wrote alongside the video.

The pair's Seattle meetup comes the same day Bristowe gushed about dating Tartick on her podcast, Off the Vine. Bristowe, 33, played coy when asked if she and Tartick were in a relationship, but hinted they were definitely on that path.

"It's actually so strange to go from being engaged to think of someone as your boyfriend," Bristowe remarked after her split from fiance Shawn Booth, saying that it feels like it's "taking a step back." "But I would be upset if [Jason] was dating anyone else and I think he would be upset if I was dating anyone else."

"His energy is electric," she shared. "That's the kind of vibe I get from him, that you just feel like you've known him for a long time... That's the vibe I got from him from the get-go."

"The first thing that attracted me to him was that he seems like a dying breed. They don't make them like him anymore. He's a gentleman," Bristowe continued. "He has the same morals and values as me and we want the same things... He's 30, I'm 33, we both feel established in where we want to be in our lives."

Tartick exclusively told ET earlier this month that he was going to take Bristowe out on a date after back-and-forth flirting over social media.

“She is a down-to-earth, beautiful woman who has a great sense of humor. She seems very strong and knows what she wants and empowers women," he said.

