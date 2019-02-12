JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are starting to plan their wedding!

The Bachelorettecouple is finally getting ready to tie the knot, nearly three years after getting engaged on the ABC dating show. Fletcher and Rodgers spilled on their decision to start the process -- and revealed major wedding details -- on Tuesday's episode of their Kin webseries, Engaged With JoJo and Jordan. Only ET has an exclusive first look at the episode before its release.

As Rodgers revealed, he and Fletcher sat down for a "state of the union" around New Year's, where they decided that they'd soon share their wedding date with fans.

"We said that 2019 was going to be the year that we set our date, so now we're actively thinking about when the date is going to be," Fletcher said, explaining that they're going to wait until after Rodgers' brother's upcoming wedding to announce their date. The couple did, however, share that they would like a spring wedding.

"All those conversations about the wedding dress, now that actually gets real," Rodgers added.

As for other wedding details, the pair has agreed that they likely want a destination wedding, but not somewhere too hot. They want a variety of flowers -- "I don't want any red roses," Fletcher insisted -- as well as a small wedding party, with the ceremony taking place in the late afternoon and the reception at nighttime. "[It will be] gracefully lit," the former Bachelorette star joked.

"We like something outdoors, something very green -- florals or arrangements or trees," Fletcher expressed. "We love moss balls, vines. [The wedding won't be in] the jungle, though."

Fletcher plans on making an outfit change for her reception, which will be followed by a "mini Chipotle bar" stocked with miniature burritos for guests as they leave the party. The next day, she and Rodgers plan to head off on their honeymoon.

During Tuesday's episode, Rodgers also opened up about whether he's thinking about re-proposing to Fletcher in a more intimate setting after their engagement was broadcast on season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016.

"If you would do it again, it would be totally different, right?" Fletcher asked her fiancé.

"No, I'd have eight or nine cameras there. I'd probably dig up one of your ex-boyfriends so you could be like, 'What the hell are you doing here?' And it would be at least 120 degrees, just so you're sweating your butt off and you have to stand there for at least four or five hours while I'm in the air conditioning," Rodgers joked. "Yeah, I'd probably do it exactly the same."

Engaged with JoJo and Jordan is available to watch on Kin network which is accessible across multiple social platforms including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Amazon.

Also ramping up their wedding planning are Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo, who will be saying "I do" in a destination wedding this summer. See what Lindsay told ET about their upcoming nuptials in the video below, and join our Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

