Caelynn Miller-Keyes has fans divided.

As Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor comes to a close, speculation on who will be our next Bachelorette is ramping up, with some throwing Caelynn's hat in the ring. Others, including Bachelor in Paradise alum Kristina Schulman, however, remain skeptical, unsure if the former Miss North Carolina has been on the show for the right reasons.

"For me, her intentions aren't right," Schulman told ET's Lauren Zima during Roses and Rose Live on Tuesday morning. "Especially how she was defending herself, the choice words she had for Tayshia."

Caelynn was the only contestant to tell Colton that she loved him on Monday night's episode of The Bachelor. He sent her home at the rose ceremony, keeping Tayshia, Hannah G. and Cassie (who wouldn't even tell him she was falling in love with him).

"He is falling for this girl, and I feel maybe stronger than others," Schulman told ET of Cassie. "In any relationship, you just want reassurance that you're making the right decision... give him some sort of validation!"

Schulman also wasn't happy with Caelynn's parting words to Cassie, in which she told the Huntington Beach native to "get engaged."

"To me, that just didn't sit well for me, as a viewer," she said. "I just think, you just got your heart broken by a guy you envisioned your future with, kids, dogs, all of that. And you tell a friend, 'Hey, get engaged.' ... For me, from last week... the fight they had, Tayshia and Caelynn. That just kind of confirmed for me, just a little more, what is she in it for?"

Fans remember the argument between Tayshia and Caelynn, after Tayshia claimed she heard Caelynn and Cassie talking about being the Bachelorette. However, viewers didn't see the conversation play out, which Schulman guessed probably occurred during transportation, when the women weren't being filmed.

"I don't think they'll be sitting here, just videotaping you on a bus going somewhere," she said. "[But] if they can put a GoPro on a surfboard, they can put a GoPro in a van!"

"The jury's still out for me [on who will be the Bachelorette]," she continued, revealing that she would have liked to see Caelynn be more "genuine." "How everything unfolded this season, and my gut feeling as a viewer.... Bachelorettes have all been strong leads, but mostly liked for the most part."

Schulman has also received quite a bit of support for her to be the Bachelorette. "I have not been approached or talked about, so the fact that people still kind of want me, I'm flattered. Thank you, guys," she said, adding that she "probably" won't return to Bachelor in Paradise following her dramatic experience there with Dean Unglert. The pair still talk "occasionally" after their breakup.

"I am looking for love, but that setting just, if there's somebody I'm really wanting to meet and they chose to go, [maybe I'll go too]," she teased. "I am looking for love, but it could happen anywhere."

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Bachelorette' JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers Talk Possible Televised Wedding (Exclusive)

'Bachelor' Ben Higgins Would Change One Thing Colton Underwood Has Been Doing (Exclusive)

'The Bachelor': Colton Eliminates a Frontrunner After Hometown Dates

Related Gallery