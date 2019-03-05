We're ready for Demi!

After Monday night's shocking episode ofThe Bachelor -- Colton Underwood finally jumped the fence! -- we can't wait to hear our favorite trouble maker's take! The ABC dating show will air its "Women Tell All" special on Tuesday night, and ET will be live blogging along the way.

From the women's opinions of Colton's fence jump (and his breakup with Cassie), to Caelynn confronting Colton for dumping her after hometowns, to the drama between the ladies (Caelynn vs. Hannah B., Nicole vs. Onyeka, Demi vs. Courtney... the list goes on), we we're ready to talk it out!

Colton defended his reaction to Cassie breaking up with him, and jumping the fence, while chatting with ET at the "Women Tell All" taping -- and it's safe to say we'll hear more from him on the topic.

"I think making that statement is something I would make in any relationship that I'm in. You have to choose to love somebody, you have to choose to fight for anybody you're in a relationship with," he explained. "I think that's what love is, and that's what being in a relationship is all about."

The Bachelor's "Women Tell All" special airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Underwood's journey will continue with a two-night finale on Monday, March 11 and Tuesday, March 12.

See more in the video below, and join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

RELATED CONTENT:

Chris Harrison Says Colton Underwood's Fence Jump Left 'Bachelor' Production in Tears (Exclusive)

Colton Underwood 'Snapped' Before Jumping the Fence on 'The Bachelor' (Exclusive)

'Bachelor' Colton Underwood on Why He Wanted to 'Fight' for Cassie After She Dumped Him (Exclusive)

Related Gallery