'The Bachelor': Colton Finds Out About Demi's Mom in Prison (Live Updates)
Colton Underwood is ready for some international love!
The Bachelor takes his remaining women to Singapore for week four of the ABC dating show -- and ET will be live blogging along the way. We'll keep you updated on all the drama sure to go down between our
beauty drama queens, Hannah B. and Caelynn, as well as whether this season's standout, Demi, succeeds in her quest to take Colton's virginity abroad.
During an interview with ET last Tuesday, castoff Bri Barnes said that Demi's behavior -- as outlandish as it may be -- is all part of the plan for the Texas native.
"I think [Demi] does it for fun, she does it to stand out, get that attention on TV. It's all about getting the good air time, [and] I think [she was interested in that]. Let's be honest," she said, adding that the feud between Hannah B. and Caelynn was a little harder to figure out. "I feel like maybe we're not getting the whole story."
Let's see if we can get some answers this week.
Cassie Breaks Down6:10 PM:
Cassie can't help but feel a little insecure when Caelynn returns from the day part of her date with arms full of shopping bags.
"It's hard to see the guy I'm dating do that for someone else...But I'm so happy for Caelynn," she says, bursting into tears.
FEELINGS. ARE. GETTING. REAL.
Caelynn Gets Spoiled on Her One-on-One6:04 PM:
Colton is giving Caelynn the royal treatment on her date. "I was not expecting a day like this, and it's worth all the B.S. with Hannah B.," she gushes as she and Colton head off on a shopping trip.
A New Feud Is Brewing5:57 PM:
We already have Hannah B. vs. Caelynn... and now we have Demi vs. Courtney?
Sh*t is going down between the women, after Courtney questions Demi's maturity level for speaking with Colton twice, while she's yet to get any time with him.
"Courtney puts the a** in class," Demi hisses to the camera, before getting the group date rose.
Demi Tells Colton About Her Mom's Criminal Past5:54 PM:
Fans found out Demi's mom was in prison in this season's first episode, but she's finally ready to tell Colton.
"This week actually, my mom was released from federal prison... my mom might be really messed up, but that woman loves me so much," Demi emotionally shares. "No matter what she does, I love her unconditionally."
"I'm not judging that at all," Colton responds.
Colton and Cassie Get Close5:47 PM:
Kissing cousins! Or not...
They may have been called "a brother and sister in a past life," but they're not acting like it. Colton and Cassie are all about the chemistry during their alone time, going right in for the kiss.
"That's not a kiss that a sister would get," Colton jokes. "It's getting weird quick!"
Hannah B. Tries to Clear the Air With Colton5:44 PM:
After Colton's reaction to her drama with Caelynn last week (he wasn't feeling it), Hannah B. decides to clear the air.
"Last week was really hard," Hannah tells Colton at the night portion of the group date. "If I don't feel like you trust me, there's a part of me that just wants to step back, because I'm scared... I need to know that you know who I am."
"I'm OK with you two not seeing eye-to-eye, as long as it doesn't affect us... today, I felt like I got my Hannah back," he replies, heading in for a kiss.
The Women Fight for Colton's Attention in Singapore5:36 PM:
The ladies have fun exploring Singapore with Colton -- though not everyone is loving it.
"I feel like he's avoiding me, because last week Caelynn said some things about me that are not true," Hannah B. says. "I'm trying not to get into my head about it, but I'm going to get in my head about it."
Caelynn Gets the Second One-on-One -- and the Women are Pissed!5:26 PM:
Sydney reads the next date card to the women, calling everyone's name but Caelynn, who will get the week's second one-on-one.
"This is the most hurtful result that could have happened this week," Caelynn's arch nemesis, Hannah B., tells the camera, while Demi isn't afraid to express her disappointment to Caelynn's face.
"It is frustrating to see even more time of his going into this situation," Demi says.
Tayshia Reveals She's Been Married Before5:23 PM:
"I was married and I got a divorce. I actually married my first boyfriend. I was with him for about six years or so," she confesses. "Being a Christian woman, you think you're going to get married once, and that's going to be it... but you can't make someone want to be married, you know?"
"I think that's what's made me so strong and fearless," she continues.
Colton thanks Tayshia for sharing her story. "You know what you want, you know what you deserve," he says.
Colton and Tayshia Take a Big Leap5:15 PM:
Bungee jumping is on the agenda for Colton and Tayshia's date because they're "falling in love"... get it?
Though Tayshia's nerves were at a 20 on a scale of 10, she decides to follow the Bachelor's lead and jump off a building.
"You killed it. That was awesome. Unbelievable," Colton praises her, before they strip down to their swimsuits and heat things up in the ocean.
Tayshia Gets the First One-on-One Date5:07 PM:
Tayshia gets this week's first one-on-one -- and the season's first international date -- much to the chagrin of the other women.
"Our relationship isn't as far along as the other ones are... it should be a blast. I'm really hoping that today we don't die," Colton teases in a selfie video.
We're on the Move!5:04 PM:
"Ladies, pack your bags. You'll be meeting Colton in Singapore," Chris Harrison tells the women. We're on the move!
The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.
