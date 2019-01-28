Colton Underwood is ready for some international love!

The Bachelor takes his remaining women to Singapore for week four of the ABC dating show -- and ET will be live blogging along the way. We'll keep you updated on all the drama sure to go down between our beauty drama queens, Hannah B. and Caelynn, as well as whether this season's standout, Demi, succeeds in her quest to take Colton's virginity abroad.

During an interview with ET last Tuesday, castoff Bri Barnes said that Demi's behavior -- as outlandish as it may be -- is all part of the plan for the Texas native.

"I think [Demi] does it for fun, she does it to stand out, get that attention on TV. It's all about getting the good air time, [and] I think [she was interested in that]. Let's be honest," she said, adding that the feud between Hannah B. and Caelynn was a little harder to figure out. "I feel like maybe we're not getting the whole story."

Let's see if we can get some answers this week.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

